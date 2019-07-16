Air India To Launch New Domestic, International Flights In October

Air India said it will commence direct flights on Kolkata-Dubai-Kolkata and Delhi-Toronto-Delhi routes

Air India is planning to launch new domestic and international flight connections. The airline will start a direct flight to Nairobi, Kenya in October. "We are planning to launch a direct flight to Nairobi sometime in October in view of immense tourism potential in that area," news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoted Ashwani Lohani, chairman and managing director, Air India as saying. The state-owned carrier also plans to introduce flights on the Bhopal-Bengaluru route in October. Mr Lohani said that Air India will soon also start its services to Bangkok from Indore.

The airline will soon commence direct flights on the Kolkata-Dubai-Kolkata and Delhi-Toronto-Delhi routes.

"At present, AI (Air India) has a capacity of 4,500 seats for Dubai and it plans to enhance it to 5,800 seats by winter by starting four more flights for the Gulf nation," an Air India official was quoted as saying in PTI report.

Air India's flight from Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kunnoor and Kochi will start from October 10.

On Monday, the carrier commenced its maiden flight to Dubai from Indore.

In a separate offer, Air India is offering 10 per cent discount on international flight tickets under its "Monsoon Bonanza Offer". Bookings under the sale can be made till August 10. The discounted fares are available for travel to select cities of United Kingdom, Europe and Israel, according to carrier's website.

Domestic air passenger traffic in May increased by 2.96 per cent after a slump in April, according to the data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

