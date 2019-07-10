GoAir Announces New International Flights, Check Routes Here

The new connections will start from July 19, noted GoAir

GoAir has announced the launch of new flights on international routes. GoAir announced daily direct flights on Delhi-Abu Dhabi-Delhi, Mumbai-Muscat-Mumbai and Kannur-Muscat-Kannur according to the private carrier's official website, goair.in. The airline is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 7,499 on the new routes. The new connections will start from July 19, noted GoAir. The announcement from the airline comes at a time when the suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market.

Schedule of GoAir's new flights starting from July 19

From To Departure (Local) Arrival (Local) Delhi Abu Dhabi 18:25 21:05 Abu Dhabi Delhi 22:15 03:50 Mumbai Muscat 23:00 00:25 Muscat Mumbai 01:25 05:45 Kannur Muscat 21:45 00:05 Muscat Kannur 01:05 06:00

(Source: goair.in)

Last week, GoAir had announced the launch of new flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 8,299 on Mumbai-Abu Dhabi, Abu-Dhabi-Mumbai, Kannur-Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi-Kannur routes, starting from July 19.

Earlier this month, private airline SpiceJet announced new overseas flights at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 16,700. The new non-stop daily flights will be operated on the Mumbai-Hong Kong and Hong Kong-Mumbai routes, the carrier said in a press release.

The country's civil aviation market has witnessed high competition over the past few months.

Domestic air passenger traffic in May increased by 2.96 per cent after a slump in April, according to the data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

