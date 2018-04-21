GoAir, Jet Airways, AirAsia Offer Discount On Flight Tickets On These Routes

GoAir's discount offer
GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,304 under its 'More destinations, Low Fare' offer. Customers willing to avail GoAir's special offer can book flight tickets till May 2, 2018. Also an additional 10 per cent discount is available on bookings through GoAir app by using the code GOAPP10.
In another offer, the carrier is offering up to Rs 2,000 value back on its domestic flight tickets under its 'Summer offer'. GoAir has partnered with ZoomCar, Xoxoday, Paytm and HDFC Bank to give the value back of up to Rs 2,000 on domestic flight tickets. GoAir is giving maximum discount of up to Rs 1,200 or 12 per cent whichever is lower on Zoomcar drive and Rs 1000 discount on Xoxoday on a minimum purchase of Rs 2,000. Under this offer, GoAir is offering 5 per cent cashback on payment via Paytm wallet. Also 10 per cent discount is available on booking through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.
Jet Airways' discount offer
Jet Airways is offering 30 per cent discount on base fare in economy flights flying from India to select destinations in Europe. In order to avail this new promotional offer, one should book the tickets by April 30, 2018. The travel period of Jet Airways' special sale offer for outbound journey starts on October 10, 2018 and ends on December 15, 2018. For inbound journey, the travel period starts from January 15, 2019.
In another scheme, Jet Airways is also offering premiere flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 6,808 under its 'Book Early, Save More' promotional scheme. Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior to departure in order to avail this scheme. Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of journey.
AirAsia's discount offer
AirAsia India is offering up to 20 per cent discount on base fares of all domestic flight tickets. Bookings for AirAsia India's discount offer are open till April 22, 2018. The travel period of AirAsia India's offer ends on October 31. AirAsia is also offering up to 60 per cent discount on base fares of all international flight tickets. An additional discount of up to 20 per cent is available on picking a seat during the flight booking on international route.