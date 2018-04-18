AirAsia Offers Big Discounts On Flight Tickets. Details Here Bookings for the AirAsia's discount offer are open till April 22, 2018

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT The travel period of AirAsia India's offer ends on October 31



Steps to avail AirAsia's discount offer, according to its website:



1. In order to avail the offer, pick preferred flight departure and arrival



2. Select the dates stated in the promo travel period



3. Choose the preferred flight



4. Enjoy flat 60 per cent off base fare or 20 per cent on premium flatbed



5. Pick a seat and enjoy additional 20 per cent discount (This is not applicable for premium flatbed flights)



Terms and conditions of AirAsia's discount offer, according to its website



1. Advance booking is required in order to avail this discount offer.



2. Fares are not available during peak period, mentioned the airline on the official website.



3. The discounted tickets are available only on selected fare classes.



4. The promotion is applicable for base fares only and shall not include 'value pack and 'premium flex' bundled category and DJ carrier code flights.



In another offer, AirAsia India is offering up to



AirAsia is offering up to 60 per cent discount on base fares of all international flight tickets under a promotional sale offer. An additional discount of up to 20 per cent is available on picking a seat during the flight booking. Bookings for the AirAsia's discount offer are open till April 22, 2018, according to the AirAsia India's website-airasia.com. The travel period of AirAsia India's offer ends on October 31. However, for premium flatbed flights, the carrier is offering only 20 per cent discount on fares.1. In order to avail the offer, pick preferred flight departure and arrival2. Select the dates stated in the promo travel period3. Choose the preferred flight4. Enjoy flat 60 per cent off base fare or 20 per cent on premium flatbed5. Pick a seat and enjoy additional 20 per cent discount (This is not applicable for premium flatbed flights)1. Advance booking is required in order to avail this discount offer.2. Fares are not available during peak period, mentioned the airline on the official website.3. The discounted tickets are available only on selected fare classes. 4. The promotion is applicable for base fares only and shall not include 'value pack and 'premium flex' bundled category and DJ carrier code flights.In another offer, AirAsia India is offering up to 20 per cent discount on base fares of all domestic flight tickets. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter