AirAsia Offers Big Discounts On Flight Tickets. Details Here

Steps to avail AirAsia's discount offer, according to its website:
1. In order to avail the offer, pick preferred flight departure and arrival
2. Select the dates stated in the promo travel period
3. Choose the preferred flight
4. Enjoy flat 60 per cent off base fare or 20 per cent on premium flatbed
5. Pick a seat and enjoy additional 20 per cent discount (This is not applicable for premium flatbed flights)
Terms and conditions of AirAsia's discount offer, according to its website
1. Advance booking is required in order to avail this discount offer.
2. Fares are not available during peak period, mentioned the airline on the official website.
3. The discounted tickets are available only on selected fare classes.
Comments
4. The promotion is applicable for base fares only and shall not include 'value pack and 'premium flex' bundled category and DJ carrier code flights.
In another offer, AirAsia India is offering up to 20 per cent discount on base fares of all domestic flight tickets.