NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Aviation

AirAsia Offers Big Discounts On Flight Tickets. Details Here

Bookings for the AirAsia's discount offer are open till April 22, 2018

Aviation | | Updated: April 18, 2018 13:25 IST
9 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
AirAsia Offers Big Discounts On Flight Tickets. Details Here

The travel period of AirAsia India's offer ends on October 31

AirAsia is offering up to 60 per cent discount on base fares of all international flight tickets under a promotional sale offer. An additional discount of up to 20 per cent is available on picking a seat during the flight booking. Bookings for the AirAsia's discount offer are open till April 22, 2018, according to the AirAsia India's website-airasia.com. The travel period of AirAsia India's offer ends on October 31. However, for premium flatbed flights, the carrier is offering only 20 per cent discount on fares.

Steps to avail AirAsia's discount offer, according to its website:

1. In order to avail the offer, pick preferred flight departure and arrival

2. Select the dates stated in the promo travel period

3. Choose the preferred flight

4. Enjoy flat 60 per cent off base fare or 20 per cent on premium flatbed

5. Pick a seat and enjoy additional 20 per cent discount (This is not applicable for premium flatbed flights)

Terms and conditions of AirAsia's discount offer, according to its website

1. Advance booking is required in order to avail this discount offer.

2. Fares are not available during peak period, mentioned the airline on the official website.

3. The discounted tickets are available only on selected fare classes.

Comments
4. The promotion is applicable for base fares only and shall not include 'value pack and 'premium flex' bundled category and DJ carrier code flights.

In another offer, AirAsia India is offering up to 20 per cent discount on base fares of all domestic flight tickets.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AirAsiaAirAsia Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleOppo F7

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top