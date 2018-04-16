AirAsia India Offers Discount On All Domestic Flight Tickets Till October 22 The travel period of AirAsia India's offer ends on October 31.

In another offer, AirAsia is also offering discount on international flight tickets.



Steps to avail AirAsia India's discount offer:



1. In order to avail the offer, pick preferred flight departure and arrival



2. Select the dates stated in the promo travel period



3. Choose the preferred flight



4. Enjoy flat 20 per cent off base fare



5. Get up to 20 per cent off when you 'Pick A Seat'



Terms and conditions of AirAsia India's discount offer:



1. Advance booking is required in order to avail this discount offer.



2. Fares are not available during peak period, mentioned the airline on the official website.



3. The discounted tickets are available only on selected fare classes.



4. The promotion is applicable for base fares only and shall not include 'value pack and 'premium flex' bundled category and DJ carrier code flights.



5. Flat 20% off base fares are available for i5 (AirAsia India) flights.



In another offer, AirAsia is also offering discount on international flight tickets. Bookings for this offer are also open till April 22, 2018.



