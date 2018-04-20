NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Jet Airways Offers Discount On Economy Flight Tickets

The travel period of Jet Airways' special sale offer for outbound journey starts on October 10, 2018 and ends on December 15, 2018.

Aviation | | Updated: April 20, 2018 11:13 IST
For inbound journey, the travel period starts from January 15, 2019.

Jet Airways is offering 30 per cent discount on base fare in economy flights flying from India to select destinations in Europe, mentioned the airline on its official website - jetairways.com. Jet Airways' offer is applicable on all flights operated by the carrier and their codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on select routes. In order to avail this new promotional offer, one should book the tickets by April 30, 2018, according to the country's second-largest private carrier. The travel period of Jet Airways' special sale offer for outbound journey starts on October 10, 2018 and ends on December 15, 2018. For inbound journey, the travel period starts from January 15, 2019.

Terms and conditions of Jet Airways' new offer:

1. Jet Airways' offer is applicable on one way and return journeys, said the airline.

2. The offer is applicable only on select booking classes

3. Child/infant discount, change of dates or flights, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and/or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule. 

4. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.

In another scheme, Jet Airways is also offering premiere flight  tickets at a starting price of Rs 6,808 under its 'Book Early, Save More' promotional scheme. Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior to departure in order to avail this scheme. Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of journey, said the carrier.

