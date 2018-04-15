Jet Airways Offers Discount On Premiere Flight Tickets. Details Here The discount offer is applicable on select booking classes and there is no restriction on this scheme.

Jet Airways is offering premiere flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 6,808 under its 'Book Early, Save More' promotional scheme, mentioned the airline on its official website - jetairways.com. In order to avail the scheme, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior to departure, added the carrier. Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of journey. The discount offer is applicable on select booking classes and there is no restriction on this scheme. The fares are applicable on one way journeys in premiere on select flights within India operated by Jet Airways. Child/infant discount, change of dates or flights, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and/or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.In another scheme, Jet Airways is also offering up to 30 per cent discount on base fare of economy flight tickets on select international routes under its 'Ramadan Special' scheme. To avail the 'Ramadan Special' offer, the tickets must be booked till April 19, 2018. The travel period of the airways' special sale offer starts on May 15, 2018 and ends on June 15, 2018. The discounted fares are applicable on one-way and return journeys, said Jet Airways.