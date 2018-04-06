Jet Airways' Sale: Avail Up To 30% Discount On Flight Tickets The travel period of Jet Airways' special sale offer starts on May 15, 2018 and ends on June 15, 2018.

Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on base fare of economy flight tickets on select international routes under its 'Ramadan Special' scheme, mentioned the airline on its official website - jetairways.com. In order to avail this 'Ramadan Special' sale offer, the tickets must be booked till April 19, 2018, according to the carrier. The travel period of Jet Airways' special sale offer starts on May 15, 2018 and ends on June 15, 2018. The discounted fares are applicable on one-way and return journeys, said Jet Airways.Jet Airways' 30 per cent discount is applicable on base fare in economy flights flying from India to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Riyadh and Sharjah. ​In another offer, Jet Airways is also offering up to 30% discount on base fare on premiere flights flying from India to select destinations in Europe.1. Jet Airways special discount offer of up to 30 per cent is applicable on select booking class, informed the carrier. 2. Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said Jet Airways.3. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, noted the airline on its website.