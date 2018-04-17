Jet Airways Offers Up To 30% Discount On Select International Flight Tickets Jet Airways' sale on international flight tickets is valid on select European cities via Amsterdam & Paris from all 45 cities in India that it serves.

Routes covered by Jet Airways sale on international flights

Jet Airways customers will get up to 30 percent off on fares on flights via Paris and Amsterdam to cities such as Barcelona, Brussels, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Geneva, Madrid, Manchester, Munich, Prague, Rome, Venice, Zurich and many more, said the airline in the statement.



The travel validity for the onward journey from India would be from October 01, 2018 to December 15, 2018, whereas the travel validity for the return journey to India would be effective January 15, 2019 onwards.



Additional benefits offered under Jet Airways' sale

Passengers booking their flights on jetairways.com and its mobile app will be offered additional benefits like attractive excess baggage rates, zero cancellation fee, and fare lock, among others.



Raj Sivakumar - Senior Vice President, Revenue Management & Network Planning, Jet Airways, said, "Travelling with our codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, guests get to explore more than 106 destinations across Europe, with the best possible flight timings and superlative choices and convenience. We are certain that the fare sale will be received well by our guests and they will avail this opportunity to visit their favourite European destinations."



Jet Airways is India's premier international airline which operates flights to 65 destinations, including India and overseas. Jet Airways operates flights to key international destinations in South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America. Jet Airways is in partnership with Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.



