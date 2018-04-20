GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From All-Inclusive Rs 1,304. Details Here

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,304 from Bagdogra to Guwahati. A search on the GoAir bookings portal showed flight tickets for a journey from Bagdogra to Guwahati in last week of April were available for booking from Rs 1,304.
GoAir is also offering flight tickets at discounted rates on flying from Guwahati to Bagdogra (starting at Rs 1,364), from Ahmedabad to Mumbai (starting at Rs 1,608), from Pune to Ahmedabad (starting at Rs 1,681), from Goa to Hyderabad (starting at Rs 1,799), from Leh to Delhi (starting at Rs 1,800), from Kolkata to Bhubaneshwar (starting at Rs 1,810), among others.
Terms and conditions of GoAir's offer, as mentioned on the airline's website:
1. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies on the offer, said GoAir.
2. Fares are valid across selective fare types.
3. Limited seats are available under this offer, GoAir added.
4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, GoAir said on its website.
5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.