GDP Growth At 4.5% In July-September, Lowest In More Than 6 Years: 10 Points

The Finance Minister has acknowledged the growth slowdown, but exuded confidence that economy will pick up soon, dismissing possibility of recession.

GDP Growth At 4.5% In July-September, Lowest In More Than 6 Years: 10 Points
India's GDP or gross domestic product growth slowed to 4.5 per cent in the July-September period, in line with economists' expectations, official data showed on Friday. That marked the slowest pace of economic expansion recorded since the quarter ended March 31, 2013. Consumer demand and private investment weakened, and a global slowdown hit exports, hurting the economy, which had logged a growth rate of 5.0 per cent. India's economy is struggling against a slowdown in growth due to weak consumption and thousands of job losses.

Here are 10 things to know about the GDP growth data:

  1. Friday's economic data highlights a prolonged slowdown in the economy, with growth coming in below the 7 per cent mark for the fourth quarter in a row.

  2. In an official press release, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said three economic activities - "Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication and Services related to Broadcasting", "Financial, Real Estate and Professional Services" and "Public Administration, Defence and Other Services" - registered a growth rate above 4.3 per cent in the September quarter.

  3. On the other hand, growth in "Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing" and "Mining and Quarrying" was at 2.1 and 0.1 per respectively, according to the CSO.

  4. The GDP data for the latest quarter comes at a time when stress in the country's financial sector, slowing demand, multi-year low auto sales and weak industrial production have hampered economic growth.

  5. The government has announced a slew of measures in the past months to spur investments to revive growth, including withdrawal of higher taxes on foreign investors, reduction in corporate taxes, a mega merger of state-run banks, a special window for the real estate sector and a massive disinvestment plan. However, some surveys show business confidence is at multi-year lows.

  6. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has acknowledged the growth slowdown, but exuded confidence that the economy will pick up soon, dismissing the possibility of recession.

  7. India lost its position as the world's fastest growing major economy last year. The government has set a target of making the country a $5-trillion economy by 2024.

  8. However, some economists believe that there may be limited room left for authorities to stimulate growth.

  9. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has so far this year reduced the repo rate - which is the key interest rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks - by 1.35 percentage point to 5.15 per cent.

  10. Consumer inflation has breached the central bank's medium-term target of 4 per cent after 15 months amid rising vegetable prices. The RBI tracks consumer inflation data for formulating its monetary policy.



Comments
GDP data

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News