GDP Growth At 4.5% In July-September, Lowest In More Than 6 Years: 10 Points

Friday's economic data highlights a prolonged slowdown in the economy, with growth coming in below the 7 per cent mark for the fourth quarter in a row.

In an official press release, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said three economic activities - "Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication and Services related to Broadcasting", "Financial, Real Estate and Professional Services" and "Public Administration, Defence and Other Services" - registered a growth rate above 4.3 per cent in the September quarter.

On the other hand, growth in "Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing" and "Mining and Quarrying" was at 2.1 and 0.1 per respectively, according to the CSO.

The GDP data for the latest quarter comes at a time when stress in the country's financial sector, slowing demand, multi-year low auto sales and weak industrial production have hampered economic growth.

The government has announced a slew of measures in the past months to spur investments to revive growth, including withdrawal of higher taxes on foreign investors, reduction in corporate taxes, a mega merger of state-run banks, a special window for the real estate sector and a massive disinvestment plan. However, some surveys show business confidence is at multi-year lows.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has acknowledged the growth slowdown, but exuded confidence that the economy will pick up soon, dismissing the possibility of recession.

India lost its position as the world's fastest growing major economy last year. The government has set a target of making the country a $5-trillion economy by 2024.

However, some economists believe that there may be limited room left for authorities to stimulate growth.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has so far this year reduced the repo rate - which is the key interest rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks - by 1.35 percentage point to 5.15 per cent.