RBI Reduces Repo Rate To 5.15%, Lowest Since April 2010: 10 Things To Know

Governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI will stay accommodative till growth is revived

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday lowered the repo rate by 0.25 percentage point to 5.15 per cent, in line with economists' expectations. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee also maintained an accommodative stance on policy, which rules out any increase in the key interest rates for now. All but one member of the Committee - chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das - voted to reduce the key rate by 0.25 percentage point whereas the decision on policy stance was unanimous.