Centre Announces Rs 25,000 Crore Fund For Stalled Real Estate Projects

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced Rs 25,000 crore fund for stalled real estate projects, out of which Rs 10,000 will be infused by the government. In a press conference, Ms Sitharaman said that the government ahs approved the establishment of a 'Special Window' to provide priority debt financing for the completion of stalled housing projects that are in the affordable and middle-income housing sector.

She said that the special window for funding of stalled affordable and middle-income housing projects will enable home-buyers to get delivery of homes locked in stalled housing project.

Earlier On Tuesday, Ms Sitharaman had said that government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are in the process of resolving the issues faced by the real estate sector. She had said that real estate has a spill over effect on many sectors, hence addressing its issues will benefit industries such as cement and steel, who are the major suppliers.

Real estate developers are finding it difficult to raise funds after the default by the IL&FS group that triggered a liquidity crisis in the economy. This was aggravated by the economic slowdown, which at one hand caused huge inventory pile-up due to lack of demand and also brought ongoing projects to a standstill due to lack of funds.

