NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Revision: SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs HDFC Bank Vs YES Bank

After State Bank of India (SBI) revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, private peers ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank etc.,have also followed suit.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: June 08, 2018 16:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Revision: SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs HDFC Bank Vs YES Bank

At present, the interest rate on one-year bank FDs - generally ranges from 7.75 per cent to 8.75% pa.

After State Bank of India (SBI) revised its fixed deposit interest rates, private peers like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and YES Bank have also followed suit. Bank fixed deposits are term deposits where the investor makes a lump sum investment and earns a higher rate of return in comparison to a savings account, for a specified period of time. At present, the interest rate on one-year bank FDs - generally ranges from 7.75 per cent to 8.75% per annum.

The interest earned on FDs is taxed as per one's income tax slab on accrual basis. If the interest amount exceeds Rs 10,000, the bank would deduct tax at source (TDS) at the rate of 10 per cent per annum. Investment in fixed deposits gives you an assured return. The returns are generally over and above than what is offered by a savings bank account. However, returns vary as per the tenure of investments.

Given below are interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) offered by State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and YES Bank:

Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI)
Interest rates for retail domestic fixed deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore'

(All figures in % per annum)

TenorsExisting for Public
w.e.f. 28.03.2018		Revised For Public
w.e.f. 28.05.2018		Existing for Senior Citizens
w.e.f. 28.03.2018		Revised for Senior Citizens
w.e.f. 28.05.2018
7 days to 45 days5.755.756.256.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.256.756.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.356.856.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.46.96.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.46.656.97.15
2 years to less than 3 years6.66.657.17.15
3 years to less than 5 years6.76.77.27.2
5 years and up to 10 years6.756.757.257.25

Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by ICICI Bank
Interest rates on domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than Rs 1 crore)

Comments
Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.)
w.e.f June 07, 2018
GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.256.75
290 days to less than 1 year6.57
1 year to 389 days6.67.1
390 days to 2 years6.757.25
2 years 1 day upto 5 years77.5
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)77.5

Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by HDFC Bank
Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate 
(per annum)		**Senior Citizen Rates 
(per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.35%6.85%
6 mnths 4 days6.35%6.85%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.40%6.90%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days6.40%6.90%
9 mnths 4 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 16 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.40%6.90%
1 Year6.85%7.35%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 4 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.65%7.15%
1 Year 16 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.00%7.50%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.00%7.50%
2 Years 16 days7.00%7.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.00%7.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.00%7.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by Axis Bank
The following interest rates on Axis Bank fixed deposits are with effect from 08/06/2018 for general public:
PERIODINTEREST RATES (% P.A.)
DEPOSITS BELOW RS. 1 CRORE
7 days to 14 days3.50
15 days to 29 days3.50
30 days to 45 days5.50
46 days to 60 days6.00
61 days < 3 months6.00
3 months < 4 months6.00
4 months < 5 months6.00
5 months < 6 months6.00
6 months < 7 months6.25
7 months < 8 months6.25
8 months < 9 months6.25
9 months < 10 months6.50
10 months < 11 months6.50
11 months < 1 year6.50
1 year < 13 months7.10
13 months < 14 months7.10
14 months < 15 months7.00
15 months < 16 months7.00
16 months < 17 months7.00
17 months < 18 months7.00
18 Months < 2 years7.00
2 years < 30 months7.00
30 months < 3 years7.00
3 years < 5 years7.00
5 years to 10 years7.00

The following interest rates on Axis Bank fixed deposits are with effect from 08/06/2018 for senior citizens:
PERIODINTEREST RATES (% P.A.)
DEPOSITS BELOW RS. 1 CRORE
7 days to 14 days3.50
15 days to 29 days3.50
30 days to 45 days5.50
46 days to 60 days6.00
61 days < 3 months6.00
3 months < 4 months6.00
4 months < 5 months6.00
5 months < 6 months6.00
6 months < 7 months6.50
7 months < 8 months6.50
8 months < 9 months6.50
9 months < 10 months6.75
10 months < 11 months6.75
11 months < 1 year6.75
1 year < 13 months7.75
13 months < 14 months7.75
14 months < 15 months7.65
15 months < 16 months7.65
16 months < 17 months7.65
17 months < 18 months7.65
18 Months < 2 years7.65
2 years < 30 months7.65
30 months < 3 years7.50
3 years < 5 years7.50
5 years to 10 years7.50

Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by YES Bank
RESIDENT FIXED DEPOSIT INTEREST RATES (% p.a)**
PeriodRates for < 1 Crore w.e.f 5th June 2018
RegularSenior Citizen***
Interest RatesAnnualised Yield^Interest RatesAnnualised Yield^
7 to 45 days5.00%5.00%5.50%5.50%
46 to 90 days7.00%7.00%7.50%7.50%
3 months to < 6 months6.90%6.90%7.40%7.40%
6 months to < 9 months6.70%6.76%7.20%7.26%
9 months to < 1 Year6.70%6.81%7.20%7.33%
1 Years to <= 10 years*7.10%7.29%7.60%7.82%
*Special Rates
12 Months 10 Days to 12 Months 20 Days7.40%7.61%7.90%8.14%
18 Months 8 Days to 18 Months 18 Days7.50%7.71%8.00%8.24%
36 Months 10 Days to 36 Months 20 Days7.25%7.45%7.75%7.98%

Small finance banks offer interest rates up to 9 per cent on fixed deposits. Post offices also offer the option of opening fixed deposits. Among other investment options, recurring deposits and public provident funds can also be considered.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Fixed Deposits (FD)FD interest ratesState Bank of India (SBI)

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesFIFALive cricket ScoreTrain StatusPNR StatusOlaOffersCancerPranab Mukherjee's

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top