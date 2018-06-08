Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Revision: SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs HDFC Bank Vs YES Bank After State Bank of India (SBI) revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, private peers ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank etc.,have also followed suit.

Given below are interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) offered by State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and YES Bank:



Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI)

Interest rates for retail domestic fixed deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore'



(All figures in % per annum)



Tenors Existing for Public

w.e.f. 28.03.2018 Revised For Public

w.e.f. 28.05.2018 Existing for Senior Citizens

w.e.f. 28.03.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens

w.e.f. 28.05.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 5.75 6.25 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.25 6.75 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.35 6.85 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.4 6.9 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.4 6.65 6.9 7.15 2 years to less than 3 years 6.6 6.65 7.1 7.15 3 years to less than 5 years 6.7 6.7 7.2 7.2 5 years and up to 10 years 6.75 6.75 7.25 7.25

Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by ICICI Bank

Interest rates on domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than Rs 1 crore)



Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.)

w.e.f June 07, 2018 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.25 6.75 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year to 389 days 6.6 7.1 390 days to 2 years 6.75 7.25 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 7 7.5 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7 7.5

Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by HDFC Bank

Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits



Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate

(per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates

(per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.35% 6.85% 6 mnths 4 days 6.35% 6.85% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.40% 6.90% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 mnths 4 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 16 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.40% 6.90% 1 Year 6.85% 7.35% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 6.65% 7.15% 1 year 4 days 6.65% 7.15% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 6.65% 7.15% 1 Year 16 days 6.65% 7.15% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 2 Years 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.00% 7.50% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%

Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by Axis Bank

The following interest rates on Axis Bank fixed deposits are with effect from 08/06/2018 for general public:

PERIOD INTEREST RATES (% P.A.)

DEPOSITS BELOW RS. 1 CRORE 7 days to 14 days 3.50 15 days to 29 days 3.50 30 days to 45 days 5.50 46 days to 60 days 6.00 61 days < 3 months 6.00 3 months < 4 months 6.00 4 months < 5 months 6.00 5 months < 6 months 6.00 6 months < 7 months 6.25 7 months < 8 months 6.25 8 months < 9 months 6.25 9 months < 10 months 6.50 10 months < 11 months 6.50 11 months < 1 year 6.50 1 year < 13 months 7.10 13 months < 14 months 7.10 14 months < 15 months 7.00 15 months < 16 months 7.00 16 months < 17 months 7.00 17 months < 18 months 7.00 18 Months < 2 years 7.00 2 years < 30 months 7.00 30 months < 3 years 7.00 3 years < 5 years 7.00 5 years to 10 years 7.00

The following interest rates on Axis Bank fixed deposits are with effect from 08/06/2018 for senior citizens:

PERIOD INTEREST RATES (% P.A.)

DEPOSITS BELOW RS. 1 CRORE 7 days to 14 days 3.50 15 days to 29 days 3.50 30 days to 45 days 5.50 46 days to 60 days 6.00 61 days < 3 months 6.00 3 months < 4 months 6.00 4 months < 5 months 6.00 5 months < 6 months 6.00 6 months < 7 months 6.50 7 months < 8 months 6.50 8 months < 9 months 6.50 9 months < 10 months 6.75 10 months < 11 months 6.75 11 months < 1 year 6.75 1 year < 13 months 7.75 13 months < 14 months 7.75 14 months < 15 months 7.65 15 months < 16 months 7.65 16 months < 17 months 7.65 17 months < 18 months 7.65 18 Months < 2 years 7.65 2 years < 30 months 7.65 30 months < 3 years 7.50 3 years < 5 years 7.50 5 years to 10 years 7.50

Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by YES Bank

RESIDENT FIXED DEPOSIT INTEREST RATES (% p.a)** Period Rates for < 1 Crore w.e.f 5th June 2018 Regular Senior Citizen*** Interest Rates Annualised Yield^ Interest Rates Annualised Yield^ 7 to 45 days 5.00% 5.00% 5.50% 5.50% 46 to 90 days 7.00% 7.00% 7.50% 7.50% 3 months to < 6 months 6.90% 6.90% 7.40% 7.40% 6 months to < 9 months 6.70% 6.76% 7.20% 7.26% 9 months to < 1 Year 6.70% 6.81% 7.20% 7.33% 1 Years to <= 10 years* 7.10% 7.29% 7.60% 7.82% *Special Rates 12 Months 10 Days to 12 Months 20 Days 7.40% 7.61% 7.90% 8.14% 18 Months 8 Days to 18 Months 18 Days 7.50% 7.71% 8.00% 8.24% 36 Months 10 Days to 36 Months 20 Days 7.25% 7.45% 7.75% 7.98%

