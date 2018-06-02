As SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Rise, Small Finance Banks Pay As High As 9% The SBI FD interest rates continue to stay under 7 per cent, the small finance pay a far higher interest rates, surpassing the SBI rates

Ujjivan small finance bank offers FD interest rate of 8 per cent on its one-year fixed deposits



Sample this. Ujjivan small finance bankoffers FD interest rate of 8 per cent on its one-year fixed deposits (FDs).



Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates

TENURE Interest Rate (pa)

(Under Rs. 1 Crore) 7 Days to 29 Days 5.50% 30 Days to 89 Days 6.25% 90 Days to 179 Days 6.75% 180 Days to 364 Days 7.50% 1 Year to 2 Years 8.00% 2 Years and 1 Day to 3 Years 7.50% 3 Years and 1 Day to 5 Years 7.00% 5 Years and 1 Day to 10 Years 6.50% Additional Interest Rate for Senior Citizens 0.50% Savings Bank Account

Similarly,



Fincare Small Finance Bank Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Tenure General Public Senior Citizens** 7 days to 45 days 4.00% 4.50% 46 days to 90 days 4.00% 4.50% 91 days to 180 days 6.00% 6.50% 181 days to 364 days 7.00% 7.50% 12 months to 15 months 8.00% 8.50% 15 months 1 day to 18 months 8.25% 8.75% 18 months 1 day to 21 months 8.50% 9.00% 21 months 1 day to 24 months 8.75% 9.25% 24 months 1 day to 36 months 9.00% 9.50% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 8.00% 8.50% 5 years 1 day to 7 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 years 1 day to 7 years 7.00% 7.50%



Even AU small finance bank pays 7.15 per cent on its fixed deposits. The rate, already higher than the SBI's fixed deposits rates, by a considerable margin of 50 basis points, goes further up when the tenure rises.



The bank pays a



Equitas Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates

Tenure interest rates 7 - 14 days 5.00% 15 - 29 days 5.50% 30 - 45 days 6.00% 46 - 62 days 6.25% 63 - 90 days 6.25% 91 - 120 days 6.50% 121 - 180 days 6.50% 181 - 210 days 6.75% 211 - 270 days 6.75% 271 - 364 days 7.00% 1 year to 18 months 7.50% 18 months 1 day to 2 year 7.75% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.75% 3 years 1 day to 4 years 7.00% 4 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 7.00%

Another small finance bank Equitas offers as much as 7.75 per cent on its fixed deposits. The rate is a complete 110 basis points (1.1%) higher than the FD interest rates of SBI.



