As SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Rise, Small Finance Banks Pay As High As 9%

Sample this. Ujjivan small finance bankoffers FD interest rate of 8 per cent on its one-year fixed deposits (FDs).
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates
TENURE
Interest Rate (pa)
|7 Days to 29 Days
|5.50%
|30 Days to 89 Days
|6.25%
|90 Days to 179 Days
|6.75%
|180 Days to 364 Days
|7.50%
|1 Year to 2 Years
|8.00%
|2 Years and 1 Day to 3 Years
|7.50%
|3 Years and 1 Day to 5 Years
|7.00%
|5 Years and 1 Day to 10 Years
|6.50%
|Additional Interest Rate for Senior Citizens
|0.50%
|Savings Bank Account
Similarly, Fincare small finance bank offers 8 per cent on its one-year fixed deposits (FDs). The FD interest rate increases further upto 9 per cent when the tenure of fixed deposits ranges between two and three years.
Fincare Small Finance Bank Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates
|Tenure
|General Public
|Senior Citizens**
|7 days to 45 days
|4.00%
|4.50%
|46 days to 90 days
|4.00%
|4.50%
|91 days to 180 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|181 days to 364 days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|12 months to 15 months
|8.00%
|8.50%
|15 months 1 day to 18 months
|8.25%
|8.75%
|18 months 1 day to 21 months
|8.50%
|9.00%
|21 months 1 day to 24 months
|8.75%
|9.25%
|24 months 1 day to 36 months
|9.00%
|9.50%
|3 years 1 day to 5 years
|8.00%
|8.50%
|5 years 1 day to 7 years
|7.00%
|7.50%
Even AU small finance bank pays 7.15 per cent on its fixed deposits. The rate, already higher than the SBI's fixed deposits rates, by a considerable margin of 50 basis points, goes further up when the tenure rises.
The bank pays a fixed deposit interest rate when the tenure rises ranges between three years and 45 months. The rate further rises to 7.4 per cent when the tenure is between 45 months and five years.
Equitas Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates
|Tenure
|interest rates
|7 - 14 days
|5.00%
|15 - 29 days
|5.50%
|30 - 45 days
|6.00%
|46 - 62 days
|6.25%
|63 - 90 days
|6.25%
|91 - 120 days
|6.50%
|121 - 180 days
|6.50%
|181 - 210 days
|6.75%
|211 - 270 days
|6.75%
|271 - 364 days
|7.00%
|1 year to 18 months
|7.50%
|18 months 1 day to 2 year
|7.75%
|2 years 1 day to 3 years
|7.75%
|3 years 1 day to 4 years
|7.00%
|4 years 1 day to 5 years
|7.00%
|5 years 1 day to 10 years
|7.00%
Another small finance bank Equitas offers as much as 7.75 per cent on its fixed deposits. The rate is a complete 110 basis points (1.1%) higher than the FD interest rates of SBI.