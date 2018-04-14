Fixed Deposit Rates Of Small Finance Banks Stay Ahead Of SBI's

Highlights AU Small Finance Bank FD rates are in the range of 5.5% and 7.40% Utkarsh Bank offers interest rate in the range of 3.5% and 8.5% SBI offers an interest rate of 7.4% on its one year fixed deposits (FDs)

TENURE BUCKETS Interest Rate / Card Rate p.a. (%) Senior Citizen Interest Rate p.a. (%) 7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days 5.50% 6.00% 1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months 6.75% 7.25% 3 Months 1 Day to 6 Months 6.90% 7.40% 6 Months 1 Day to 12 Months 7.00% 7.50% 12 Months 1 Day to 18 Months 7.15% 7.65% 18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months 7.15% 7.65% 24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months 7.25% 7.75% 36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months 7.30% 7.80% 45 Months 1 Day to 60 Months 7.40% 7.90% Above 60 Months* 7.25% 7.75%

TENURES INTEREST RATES (% P.A.) - W.E.F March 14, 2018 General Customers Senior Citizens 7 Days to 15 days 3.50% 4.00% 16 Days to 28 Days 3.50% 4.00% 29 Days to 45 Days 4.00% 4.50% 46 Days to 90 Days 4.50% 5.00% 91 Days to 120 Days 5.00% 5.50% 121 Days to 179 Days 5.50% 6.00% 180 Days to 210 Days 6.00% 6.50% 211 Days to 270 Days 7.00% 7.50% 271 Days to less than 1 Year 7.50% 8.00% 1 Year to 455 Days 8.25% 8.75% 456 Days to less than 2 years 8.50% 9.00% 2 Years to less than 3 Years 7.85% 8.35% 3 Years to less than 5 Years 7.00% 7.50% 5 Years 8.00% 8.50% More than 5 Years to 10 Years 7.00% 7.50%

Retail Term Deposit (Less than INR 1 Cr) Rate of Interest Applicable from 1st April 2018 Domestic Tenure Normal Senior Citizen 7 - 14 days 5.75% 6.25% 15 - 59 days 5.75% 6.25% 60 - 90 days 6.50% 7.00% 91 - 179 days 6.75% 7.25% 180 - 363 days 7.50% 8.00% 364 days 5.60% 6.10% 365 - 727 days 8.75% 9.25% 728 days 6.80% 7.30% 729 - 1091 days 8.00% 8.50% 1092 days 5.66% 6.16% 1093 - 1819 days 7.00% 7.50% 1820 days 5.65% 6.15% 1821 - 3652 days 7.00% 7.50%

As the fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI) and other mainstream banking corporations hover around 6.4% (for one-year deposits), there are small finance banks such as ESAF Small Finance Bank that continue to offer a rate which is as high as 8.75% to an average investor. To this, one can add 50 basis points if the investor happens to be a senior citizen. The rates offered by other small finance banks such as Utkarsh and AU Small Finance are 8.25% and 7.15%, respectively.The State Bank of India (SBI) offers interest on the FD at a rate of 6.4%, lower than the small finance banks by at least 75 basis points and a maximum of 235 basis points.The interest rates offered by AU Small Finance Bank are in the range of 5.5% to 7.40% depending on the duration for which you make the fixed deposit (FD). One year long fixed deposit (upto 18 months) fetches an interest of 7.15%.The interest rates offered by Utkarsh range between 3.5% to 8.5% depending on the duration for which you make the fixed deposit. The one-year long deposit (upto 455 days) fetches an interest of 8.25% and slightly longer deposit (upto a period of 2 years) offers an interest of 8.5% per annum. The senior citizens stand to receive an interest rate, which is higher by 50 basis points across all the tenures.The interest rate offered by ESAF finance bank ranges between 5.75% and 8%, depending on the duration for which the money is parked with the bank. A one-year duration deposit (upto 727 days) offers an interest at the rate of 8.75%, while the interest rate offering declines as the duration increases. For instance, a deposit made for 728 days fetches an interest at the rate of 6.8%.The above interest rates are meant for retail customers who have made fixed deposits for an amount less than Rs 1 Crore.