NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Banking & Financial Services

Fixed Deposit Rates Of Small Finance Banks Stay Ahead Of SBI's

SBI offers interest on the FD at a rate of 6.4%, lower than the small finance banks by at least 75 basis points and a maximum of 235 basis points.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: April 14, 2018 12:41 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fixed Deposit Rates Of Small Finance Banks Stay Ahead Of SBI's

The interest rate offered by ESAF finance bank ranges between 5.75% and 8%

Highlights

  1. AU Small Finance Bank FD rates are in the range of 5.5% and 7.40%
  2. Utkarsh Bank offers interest rate in the range of 3.5% and 8.5%
  3. SBI offers an interest rate of 7.4% on its one year fixed deposits (FDs)
As the fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI) and other mainstream banking corporations hover around 6.4% (for one-year deposits), there are small finance banks such as ESAF Small Finance Bank that continue to offer a rate which is as high as 8.75% to an average investor. To this, one can add 50 basis points if the investor happens to be a senior citizen. The rates offered by other small finance banks such as Utkarsh and AU Small Finance are 8.25% and 7.15%, respectively.

Also Read: Tax-Saving Bank Fixed Deposits (FDs) By SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Explained

The State Bank of India (SBI) offers interest on the FD at a rate of 6.4%, lower than the small finance banks by at least 75 basis points and a maximum of 235 basis points.

AU Small Finance Bank: The interest rates offered by AU Small Finance Bank are in the range of 5.5% to 7.40% depending on the duration for which you make the fixed deposit (FD). One year long fixed deposit (upto 18 months) fetches an interest of 7.15%.
TENURE BUCKETSInterest Rate / Card Rate p.a. (%)Senior Citizen Interest Rate p.a. (%)
7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days5.50%6.00%
1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months6.75%7.25%
3 Months 1 Day to 6 Months6.90%7.40%
6 Months 1 Day  to 12 Months7.00%7.50%
12 Months 1 Day to 18 Months7.15%7.65%
18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months7.15%7.65%
24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months7.25%7.75%
36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months7.30%7.80%
45 Months 1 Day to 60 Months7.40%7.90%
Above 60 Months*7.25%7.75%


Comments
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The interest rates offered by Utkarsh range between 3.5% to 8.5% depending on the duration for which you make the fixed deposit. The one-year long deposit (upto 455 days) fetches an interest of 8.25% and slightly longer deposit (upto a period of 2 years) offers an interest of 8.5% per annum. The senior citizens stand to receive an interest rate, which is higher by 50 basis points across all the tenures.
 
TENURES  INTEREST RATES (% P.A.) - W.E.F March 14, 2018
       
  General Customers  Senior Citizens 
      
        
7 Days to 15 days3.50%4.00% 
    
16 Days to 28 Days3.50%4.00% 
    
29 Days to 45 Days4.00%4.50% 
    
46 Days to 90 Days4.50%5.00% 
    
91 Days to 120 Days5.00%5.50% 
    
121 Days to 179 Days5.50%6.00% 
    
180 Days to 210 Days6.00%6.50% 
    
211 Days to 270 Days7.00%7.50% 
    
271 Days to less than 1 Year7.50%8.00% 
    
1 Year to 455 Days8.25%8.75% 
    
456 Days to less than 2 years8.50%9.00% 
    
2 Years to less than 3 Years7.85%8.35% 
    
3 Years to less than 5 Years7.00%7.50% 
    
5 Years8.00%8.50% 
    
More than 5 Years to 10 Years7.00%7.50% 


ESAF Small Finance Bank: The interest rate offered by ESAF finance bank ranges between 5.75% and 8%, depending on the duration for which the money is parked with the bank. A one-year duration deposit (upto 727 days) offers an interest at the rate of 8.75%, while the interest rate offering declines as the duration increases. For instance, a deposit made for 728 days fetches an interest at the rate of 6.8%.
Retail Term Deposit (Less than INR 1 Cr)Rate of Interest Applicable
from 1st April 2018
Domestic  
TenureNormalSenior Citizen
7 - 14 days5.75%6.25%
15 - 59 days5.75%6.25%
60 - 90 days6.50%7.00%
91 - 179 days6.75%7.25%
180 - 363 days7.50%8.00%
364 days5.60%6.10%
365 - 727 days8.75%9.25%
728 days6.80%7.30%
729 - 1091 days8.00%8.50%
1092 days5.66%6.16%
1093 - 1819 days7.00%7.50%
1820 days5.65%6.15%
1821 - 3652 days7.00%7.50%

The above interest rates are meant for retail customers who have made fixed deposits for an amount less than Rs 1 Crore. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Small finance banksAU Small finance BankUtkarsh small finance bank

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018IPL 2018Water Crisis In IndiaDiabetes

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top