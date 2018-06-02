SBI's PPF Account Offers Tax Benefits Up To Rs 1,50,000. Ten Things To Know

One can operate the PPF account on SBI's net banking account also

State Bank of India (SBI) public provident fund scheme is one of the most popular small savings scheme. The SBI PPF scheme enables the subscribers to save income tax as it allows the deduction from taxable income under the section 80C of the Income Tax (I-T) Act, while also offering handsome returns. The current interest rate (effective from January 1, 2018) is 7.6 percent per annum. The PPF account holders can invest up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year, while the minimum deposit required is Rs 500. Deposits can be made in lump-sum or in 12 instalments. The tenure of PPF is 15 years. Afterwards, the PPF can be extended for one or more blocks of five years each on application by the subscriber.