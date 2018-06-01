Latest FD Interest Rates: State Bank Of India (SBI) Vs Post Office

Given below are interest rates on fixed deposits offered by SBI, post offices
Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates of SBI
Interest rates on retail domestic fixed deposits (Below Rupees One Crore) w.e.f. 28.05.2018, according to sbi.co.in:
Tenors
Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018
Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.05.2018
Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018
Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.05.2018
7 days to 45 days
5.75
5.75
6.25
6.25
46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.25
6.75
6.75
180 days to 210 days
6.35
6.35
6.85
6.85
211 days to less than 1 year
6.40
6.40
6.90
6.90
1 year to less than 2 year
6.40
6.65
6.90
7.15
2 years to less than 3 years
6.60
6.65
7.10
7.15
3 years to less than 5 years
6.70
6.70
7.20
7.20
5 years and up to 10 years
6.75
6.75
7.25
7.25
Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates of post offices
The following interest rates are according to India Post's website, indiapost.gov.in:
Interest rates From 1.01.2018
Period
Rate
1yr.A/c
6.6%
2yr.A/c
6.7%
3yr.A/c
6.9%
5yr.A/c
7.4%
Separately, SBI has raised the MCLR - Marginal Costs-Based Lending Rate- which means that the interest rate which it will charge from borrowers has been raised.
Post offices offer a host of other saving schemes like recurring deposits, savings accounts, Sukanya Samriddhi accounts, public provident funds, monthly investment scheme, senior citizen savings scheme, national savings certificates, and Kisan Vikas Patra.