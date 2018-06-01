SBI Raises MCLR By 10 Basis Points, EMIs Set To Rise; PNB, ICICI Bank Follow State Bank of India's one-year MCLR, two-year MCLR and three-year MCLR have been raised to 8.25 per cent, 8.35 per cent and 8.45 per cent.

MCLR is the minimum rate below which commercial banks cannot lend to its customers. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in April 2016 unveiled the concept of MCLR, which sought to remove much of the discretion commercial banks have to set lending rates.



SBI's Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates with effect from June 1

Tenor Existing MCLR (In %) Revised MCLR (In %) Over night 7.80 7.90 One Month 7.80 7.90 Three Month 7.85 7.95 Six Month 8.00 8.10 One Year 8.15 8.25 Two Years 8.25 8.35 Three Years 8.35 8.45

Following the SBI, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and ICICI Bank also raised their lending rates (MCLRs), thus adding to the EMI (equated monthly instalments) burden of borrowers.



Punjab National Bank's MCLR with effect from June 1

MCLR TENOR Existing w.e.f. 01.06.2018 Overnight 7.80 7.80% One month 7.95 7.95% Three month 8.10 8.10% Six month 8.25 8.30% One year 8.30 8.40% Three years 8.45 8.55% Five years 8.60 8.70%

The Punjab National Bank (PNB)'s overnight MCLR stays the same at 7.8 per cent. The one-month and three month MCLR will also remain the same at 7.95 per cent and 8.10 percent.



The PNB's six -month MCLR has been risen by 5 basis points to 8.3 per cent. The one-year MCLR has been raised by 10 basis points to 8.4 per cent. The three-year MCLR has been raised by 10 basis points to 8.55 per cent. The five-year MCLR rose by 10 basis points to 8.7 percent. Even the base rate has been revised to 9.25 per cent from 9.15 per cent with effect from June 1.



ICICI Bank's marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) With effect from June 1

Tenures I-MCLR Overnight 8.05% One month 8.05% Three months 8.10% Six months 8.35% One year 8.40%

Likewise, ICICI Bank's overnight MCLR has been raised to 8.05 percent. The one-month MCLR also rose to 8.05 percent. The three month MCLR hit 8.1 per cent. The six month MCLR now stands at 8.35 per cent and one year MCLR is now 8.4 per cent.



