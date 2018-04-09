Why You Must Invest Money In Sukanya Samriddhi Account On Or Before 10th Of Every Month If you invest in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana on or before the 10th of month, you will be entitled to receive interest for the entire month

If you invest in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana on or before the 10th of month, you will be entitled to receive interest for the entire month



If you invest in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Account before or the 10th of the month, you will be entitled to receive interest (currently at the rate of 8.1 % per annum) for that particular month. "Interest calculation is done every month on the lowest balances in account between 10th and last day of the month. An investment done before 10th of every month is entitled to interest for the entire month. A few hundreds earned extra every month turn into thousands on compounding basis," said Dinesh Rohira, founder and CEO, 5finance.com



For instance, if you deposit Rs 10,000 on April 10 in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, you will receive interest on Rs 10,000 for the month of April and also for the remainder of 11 months this fiscal.



Another advantage that you stand to get is in form of tax saving (since the investment is allowed as a deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax Act) as you put money early in the month. In case you put Rs 20,000 in the Sukayna Samriddhi Yojana, the amount is deducted from your taxable income, reducing your tax outgo for that month in form of TDS (tax deducted at source).



Sample this. On Rs 20,000, if the tax outgo is 30%, you will stand to save Rs 6,000 + 240 as 4% surcharge = Rs 6,240 that will be saved as the lower TDS deducted for that month.



This way, you will have more disposable money in hand that can be invested further for making more money.



For instance, on the tax savings of Rs 6,240 early in the year, you can earn a further 6-7% for the remaining 11 months if the saved money is deposited in a fixed deposit (FD) of a bank.



There is a scope of prematurely closing the account if the beneficiary (girl) is getting married before the completion of 21 years of savings account's lifespan.



One can also withdraw 50% of the balance in the savings account for the higher education of beneficiary when she turns 18.



