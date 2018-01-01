Latest Interest Rate On PPF, NSC, KVP, Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme, Other Small Savings Schemes Since April 2016, the government has been revising interest rate on small savings scheme on a quarterly basis.

15 Shares EMAIL PRINT Interest rate on most of the small savings schemes were cut effective January 1. PPF Interest Rate Investments in PPF will fetch 7.6 per cent interest rate from January 1, 2018, as compared to 7.8 per cent earlier. PPF is one of the most popular long-term savings schemes. It enjoys EEE or exempt, exempt, exempt status in terms of income tax implication - contribution, interest and maturity proceeds all are tax free. Interest Rate On Small Saving Schemes Effective January 1, 2018 Instrument Rate of interest from 01/10/2017 To 31/12/2017 (%) Rate of Interest from 01/01/2018 to 31/03/2017 (%) Compounding freqency Savings Deposit 4 4 annually 1 year time deposit 6.8 6.6 quarterly 2 year time deposit 6.9 6.7 quarterly 3 year time deposit 7.1 6.9 quarterly 5 year time deposit 7.6 7.4 quarterly 5 year recurring deposit 7.1 6.9 quarterly 5 year Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 8.3 8.3 quarterly and paid 5 year monthly income income scheme 7.5 7.3 monthly and paid 5 year National Savings Certificate 7.8 7.6 annually Public Provident Fund 7.8 7.6 annually Kisan Vikas Patra 7.5 (will mature in 115 months) 7.3 (will mature in 118 months) annually Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme 8.3 8.1 annually (Small savings schemes interest rate from January 1, 2018. Source: Ministry of Finance) KVP, NSC and Post Office MIS Interest Rate

NSC or National Savings Certificate will fetch a lower annual rate of 7.6 per cent from January 1 while KVP or Kisan Vikas Patra will yield 7.3 per cent and mature in 118 months. Post Office Monthly Income Scheme, which pays interest on a monthly basis, will yield 7.3 per cent as compared to 7.5 per cent earlier. Post Office Time Deposit And 5-Year Recurring Deposit Schemes

The interest rate 1-year, 2-year, 3-year and 5-year post office time deposits have been revised lower to 6.6 per cent, 6.7 per cent, 6.9 per cent and 7.4 per cent respectively. The five-year recurring deposit will fetch 6.9 per cent from January 1, as compared to 7.1 per cent earlier.



