State Bank Of India (SBI) Hikes Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits

CommentsSBI fixed deposits with a maturity of two years to less than three years will fetch an interest rate of 6.65 per cent, higher than 6.6 per cent earlier. Senior citizens will get 7.15 per cent as compared to 7.10 per cent earlier.
The interest rates across other maturities have been kept unchanged. For example, SBI will offer an interest rate of 5.75 per cent on fixed deposits with a maturity of seven days to 45 days, 6.25 per cent on 46 days to 179 days and 6.35 per cent on 180 days to 210 days. Other maturity brackets of 211 days to less than one year will fetch 6.40 per cent, three years to less than five years will offer 6.70 per cent and five years and up to 10 years will give 6.75 per cent.
|Tenors
|Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.05.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.05.2018
|7 days to 45 days
|5.75
|5.75
|6.25
|6.25
|46 days to 179 days
|6.25
|6.25
|6.75
|6.75
|180 days to 210 days
|6.35
|6.35
|6.85
|6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
|6.4
|6.4
|6.9
|6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
|6.4
|6.65
|6.9
|7.15
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.6
|6.65
|7.1
|7.15
|3 years to less than 5 years
|6.7
|6.7
|7.2
|7.2
|5 years and up to 10 years
|6.75
|6.75
|7.25
|7.25
|(Source: sbi.co.in)
(SBI fixed deposit interest rate across different maturities)
With SBI increasing its interest rate on fixed deposits, other banks are also expected to follow suit.