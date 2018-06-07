Fixed Deposits (FDs) Or Recurring Deposits (RDs): Which Should Be Your Pick And Why

Tenure Usually, for FD schemes, the tenure ranges between 7 days to 10 years. The investor can choose a tenure that he is most comfortable with. Tenure for Recurring deposits usually varies from 1 year to 10 years. The customer has to deposit a fixed amount at regular intervals over the tenure.

Investment Limit There is no limit on the amount that can be invested in a fixed deposit scheme. But, this limit generally depends on the bank and the minimum investment is Rs. 100 and multiples while the maximum limit is Rs. 1.5 lakh. While there is no prescribed minimum or maximum limit, this usually depends on the bank. Many banks have the minimum investment limit as Rs. 1000 and the maximum limit as Rs. 15 lakhs per month.

Rate of Return For a period of a year, the interest rate varies between 6.96% to 8.00%. The interest rate depends on the capital and tenure opted for. The interest rate for FD is slightly higher than that of RD. The interest rate varies between 5.25% to 7.90% for a tenure of one year. The rate of interest usually depends on tenure and monthly investment amount.

Tax benefits For fixed deposit, a tax exemption under the section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961 is applicable. Income tax will be not deducted if the interest you earn on your rd is up to Rs.10,000.

Documents Required Identity Proof and address proof. Customers will have to submit documents like PAN card, passport and income documents, if required. Address proof and Identity Proof. Investors will have to submit documents like PAN card, passport and income documents, if required.

Income Interest Interest earned on your FD is taxable and most of the banks deduct TDS. Interest earned on your RD is taxable and most banks do not have the facility of TDS.

Additional Benefits Loan Facility

Eligibility · Resident Individuals

· Hindu Undivided Families

· Public and Private Limited Companies

· Trusts and Societies

· Resident Individuals

· Trusts and Societies

· Hindu Undivided Families

· Public and Private Limited Companies