Interest Rates On Post Office Fixed Deposit Vs Public Provident Fund Vs Kisan Vikas Patra

Given below is a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) accounts, public provident funds (PPF) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP):
CommentsPost office fixed deposit account
The minimum amount required to open a fixed deposit with post office is Rs 200. The interest is payable annually but calculated quarterly. The account can be transferred from one post office to another.
|Period
|Interest Rate
|1 year account
|6.6%
|2 year account
| 6.7%
|3 year account
|6.9%
|5 year account
|7.4%
Post office public provident funds
An individual can open a PPF account with Rs 100 but has to deposit a minimum of Rs 500 in a financial year a and maximum of Rs 1,50,000. Interest earned on PPF is completely tax-free. Deposits in PPF accounts qualify for deduction from income under Section 80C of the Income Tax (I-T) Act. Withdrawal from PPF accounts is permissible every year from 7th financial year from the year of opening account. Subscribers can also avail a loan facility from the third financial year. The interest rate on PPF deposits is 7.6 per cent per annum (compounded yearly).
Post office Kisan Vikas Patra
A KVP certificate can be purchased by an adult for himself or on behalf of a minor or by two adults. KVP certificates require a minimum of Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Rs 1,000. However, there is no maximum limit. A 7.3 per cent interest rate is compounded annually on KVP certificates. The amount invested grows doubles in a time span of 118 months (9 years and 10 months).