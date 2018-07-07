India Post Payments Bank Zero Balance Accounts: 10 Things To Know

India Post Payments Bank offers three types of bank accounts: Safal, Saral and Sugam

Did you know India Post Payments Bank, under the Department of Posts, offers three types of bank accounts? State-run India Post Payments Bank, which was launched in January 2017, currently permits a bank balance up to Rs 1 lakh in its savings accounts. It also offers services such as digitally-enabled payments and remittance services. One can choose from three options while opening a bank account in the bank. These are: Regular Account or 'Safal', Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account (BSBDA) or 'Sugam', and BSBDA Small or 'Saral'. While all three are zero balance accounts, meaning they do not require the bank account holder to maintain any specific balance every month, they offer an interest rate of 5.5 per cent (payable on a quarterly basis), according to the website of India Post, which runs the network of post offices in the country.