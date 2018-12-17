Airtel, Vodafone Revise 199-Rupee Plans To Offer Additional Data, Details Here

Airtel, Vodafone Rs 199 prepaid plan: The change marks an increase of 100 MB data per day.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone have revised their prepaid plans priced at Rs 199 by adding more data benefits for the prepaid subscriber. Under the Rs 199 prepaid plan, both the telecom companies are now offering 42 GBs of data for a period of 28 days, according to their official websites - airtel.in and vodafone.in. Earlier, customers used to get 39.2 GBs of data in these prepaid plans. The change marks an increase of 100 MB data per day. However, other features of the plan remains unchanged, according to the telecom companies' websites. The industry has witnessed high competition since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016, which compelled Vodafone and Idea Cellular to join hands.

Airtel Rs 199 plan:

Under its Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan, Airtel offers 42 GBs of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GBs, among other benefits. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Vodafone Rs 199 plan:

Under its Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan, Vodafone offers 39.2 GBs of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GBs, among other benefits. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Reliance Jio also offers a similar prepaid plan, under which it offers 1.5 GB per day data to its prepaid subscribers.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 plan:

Under its Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan, Jio offers 42 GBs of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB, among other benefits. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day.