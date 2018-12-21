Jio Offers 1.5-5 GB Data Benefit Per Day In 12 Prepaid Recharge Plans, Details Here

Jio prepaid plans: The telecom company offers 1.5-5 GBs of high-speed data per day in 12 recharge options

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries, offers a range of options to its prepaid subscribers. Reliance Jio Infocomm, the provider of telecom services under brand Jio, has 12 recharge packs in its prepaid portfolio under which it offers high-speed data ranging from 1.5 GBs to 5 GBs per day, among other benefits. Reliance Jio offers a total high-speed data benefit ranging from 42 GBs to 547.5 GBs under these prepaid plans, over a validity period ranging from 28 days to 365 days, according to the private sector company's website - jio.com. These 12 Jio recharge plans are available to the prepaid subscribers in a price range of Rs 149-1,699, according to the Jio website.

Here's a comparison of data benefits offered by Jio to its prepaid subscribers in these 12 recharge plans (1.5 GB-5 GB per day):

Reliance Jio 1.5 GB per day recharge packs (Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 1,699)

Reliance Jio offers five recharge packs under this category, priced at Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 449 and Rs 1,699. In each of these recharge packs, the Jio prepaid subscriber gets high-speed data of 1.5 GBs per day, among other benefits, according to the Jio website. The Jio prepaid user gets a total high-speed data benefit to the tune of 42-547.5 GBs, over a validity period ranging from 28 to 365 days under these five recharge plans. (Also read: Reliance Jio prepaid plans for JioPhone compared here)

Reliance Jio recharge plan (in rupees) Validity period Total high speed data benefit High speed data limit 149 28 42 1.5 GB/day 349 70 105 1.5 GB/day 399 84 126 1.5 GB/day 449 91 136 1.5 GB/day 1699 365 547.5 1.5 GB/day 198 28 56 2 GB/day 398 70 140 2 GB/day 448 84 168 2 GB/day 498 91 182 2 GB/day 299 28 84 3 GB/day 509 28 112 4 GB/day 799 28 140 5 GB/day

Reliance Jio 2 GB per day recharge packs (Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448, Rs 498)

Reliance Jio provides 2 GB of high-speed data per day for a validity period ranging between 28 and 91 days in four recharge packs priced from Rs 198 to Rs 498, according to the company's website. In other words, the Jio prepaid user gets the option of choosing from high-speed data benefits in the range of 56 GBs to 182 GBs under these four recharge plans.

Reliance Jio 3 GB per day, 4 GB per day, 5 GB per day packs (Rs 299, Rs 509, Rs 799)

At present, Reliance Jio offers one recharge pack each in the 3 GBs per day, 4 GBs per day and 5 GBs per day categories. In its prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 299, Reliance Jio offers a total of 84 GBs of high-speed data, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days.

Subscribers get benefits such as free voice calls across the country, free 100 SMS per day and free subscription to Jio apps for the respective validity periods in all these recharge packs, according to the Jio website. After the user exhausts the daily limit applicable to high-speed data, the subscriber continues to receive data at a speed of 64 Kbps for the remaining validity period, according to Jio.