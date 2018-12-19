Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans For JioPhone Compared Here

Reliance Jio - the provider of telecom services under brand Jio - offers three prepaid plans for JioPhone

Reliance Jio provides three prepaid recharge packs for JioPhone, a 4G-enabled mobile phone offered by the private sector telecom company. These Jio prepaid plans - priced at Rs 49, Rs 99 and Rs 153 - work only if the mobile SIM is in a JioPhone device, according to the telecom company's website - jio.com. Reliance Jio offers a validity period of 28 days each to its prepaid subscribers in the three JioPhone prepaid plans (Rs 49, Rs 99 and Rs 153).

Other benefits that Jio subscribers get in these plans vary. The amount of data at high speed ranges from 1 GB to 42 GBs in the three JioPhone plans, according to the Reliance Jio website.

Here's a comparison of the three Jio prepaid plans - Rs 49, Rs 99 and Rs 153 for JioPhone devices:

JioPhone recharge plan Rs 49

Reliance Jio's Rs 49 plan for JioPhone comes with a total high-speed data benefit of 1 GB for a validity period of 28 days. This means the subscriber can use a maximum 1 GB of high-speed data during the 28-day period, among other benefits. The subscriber also gets a total of 50 free SMS in this JioPhone recharge pack.

JioPhone recharge plan Rs 99 (0.5 GB high speed data per day)

The company offers a total of 14 GBs of high-speed data in its JioPhone plan of Rs 99, with a daily limit of 0.5 GBs. That means the subscriber gets 0.5 GB of mobile data at high speed every day during the 28-day validity period of this JioPhone plan. Other benefits include 300 free SMSes for the validity period.

JioPhone recharge plan Rs 153 (1.5 GB high speed data per day)

Reliance Jio provides 42 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 1.5 GBs, among other benefits, in the JioPhone plan of Rs 153. Valid for 28 days, this JioPhone plan includes benefits such as 100 free SMS per day.

In all three plans, local and national voice calls are free and data continues at a revised speed of 64 Kbps after exhaustion of the respective limits applicable to high-speed data, according to the Jio website.