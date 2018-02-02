Jio's Prepaid Plans: Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 299 Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449, Rs 498 Packs Explained



Reliance Jio is currently offering a bouquet of prepaid recharge plans that come with unlimited data and calling benefits. These prepaid recharge plans come with different validity periods. Jio's prepaid recharge plans start from Rs 19 and goes up to Rs 9999. Jio's Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449, Rs 498, among others are some of the best-selling prepaid recharge plans of Jio. Customers can choose the best suited plan and recharge according to their data needs.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149 offers 42GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers even get 100 free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198 offers 56GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299 offers 84GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299 also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps for one year with this plan. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349 offers 105GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 70 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get 100 free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 70 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 398 offers 140GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 70 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 70 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399 offers 126GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers even get 100 free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 84 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448 offers 168GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 84 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 449 offers 136GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 91 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers even get 100 free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan will be valid for 91 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448 offers 182GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 91 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 91 days.In Budget 2018 speech, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a hike in customs duty on mobile phones to 20 per cent from 15 per cent - a move that will force foreign players to pass on the burden to consumers.