Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: 1.5 GB Per Day Data Plans Compared

Reliance Jio Rs. 149 prepaid recharge pack offers 42 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB.

Telecom companies are offering data packs at attractive prices as they are highly popular among customers. Recently, Vodafone, Bharti Airtel, Idea and Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio have rolled out a host of new prepaid plans to attract customers. Telecom sector in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016. Here is a comparison of the prepaid recharge packs of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone offering 1.5 GB data per day under Rs. 500:

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio Rs. 149 prepaid recharge pack: Under this pack, Jio offers 42 GBs of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day.

Reliance Jio Rs. 349 prepaid recharge pack: Under this pack, Jio offers 105 GBs of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 70 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day.

Reliance Jio Rs. 399 prepaid recharge pack: Under this pack, Jio offers 126 GBs of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 84 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day.

Reliance Jio Rs. 449 prepaid recharge pack: Under this pack, Jio offers 136 GBs of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 91 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day.

Bharti Airtel

Airtel Rs. 199 prepaid recharge pack: Under this pack, Airtel offers 39.2 GBs of data with a daily limit of 1.4 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid recharge pack: Under this pack, Airtel offers 98 GBs of data with a daily limit of 1.4 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 70 days and includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Airtel Rs 448 prepaid recharge pack: Under this pack, Airtel offers 114.8 GBs of data with a daily limit of 1.4 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 82 days and includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Vodafone



Vodafone Rs. 199 prepaid recharge pack: Under this pack, Vodafone offers 39.2 GBs of data with a daily limit of 1.4 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Vodafone Rs. 209 prepaid recharge pack: Under this pack, Vodafone offers 42 GBs of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Vodafone Rs. 399 prepaid recharge pack: Under this pack, Vodafone offers 98 GBs of data with a daily limit of 1.4 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 70 days and includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Vodafone Rs. 458 prepaid recharge pack: Under this pack, Vodafone offers 117.6 GBs of data with a daily limit of 1.4 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 84 days and includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Vodafone Rs. 479 prepaid recharge pack: Under this pack, Vodafone offers 126 GBs of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 84 days and includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.