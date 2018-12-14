Reliance Jio Long-Term Prepaid Packs: Data, Validity, Price And Other Details

Jio provides 60-750 GBs of high speed data in four long-term prepaid recharge plans priced from Rs 999

Reliance Jio offers four recharge plans in the long-term category to its prepaid subscribers. Reliance Jio - the provider of telecom services under brand Jio - provides high speed data to the tune of 60-750 GBs, among other benefits, over a validity period ranging from 90 days to 360 days to its prepaid customers in the four recharge plans, according to the telecom company's website - jio.com. These recharge plans are priced at Rs 999, Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999. Benefits offered to the subscriber of these recharge plans include free unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day for the respective validity periods, according to Reliance Jio. (Also read: Jio offers 1.5-5 GB data per day in 12 prepaid plans)

Here's a comparison of Reliance Jio's long-term prepaid recharge plans priced from Rs 999 to Rs 9,999:

Plan Validity period (days) Data at high speed SMS Rs 999 90 60 GB 100/day Rs 1999 180 125 GB 100/day Rs 4999 360 350 GB 100/day Rs 9999 360 750 GB 100/day (Source: jio.com)

Jio recharge plan at Rs 999

Reliance Jio's recharge pack at Rs 999 comes with a validity period of 90 days and high speed data up to 60 GBs, according to the company's website.

Jio recharge plan at Rs 1,999

Reliance Jio's recharge pack at Rs 1,999 comes with a validity period of 180 days and high speed data up to 125 GBs.

Jio recharge plans at Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999

Reliance Jio's recharge plans at Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999 come with a validity period of 360 days each. The subscriber gets high speed data up to 350 GBs and 750 GBs respectively, according to Jio.

Other benefits with Reliance Jio recharge plans

In all four long-term recharge plans, Reliance Jio offers unlimited data at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps after the user exhausts the high speed limit applicable to the pack, for the remaining validity period, according to the Jio website. Benefits include free unlimited local and national calls for the entire validity period.