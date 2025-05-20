On Thursday, I had to hop on a video call for a friend's YouTube channel back in India. Without fuss, I set up shop in the echo-chic cafe at my local IKEA. Unlimited coffee, free WiFi and a great background. What more could one ask for?

Turns out I am not alone in this lifestyle choice. According to a 2023 survey by office design firm Octra, as many as 62% of UK professionals say they prefer working from places like cafes, libraries and even lush public parks. That's right, more than half of us have ditched cubicles for cappuccinos.

As for me, I write a regular column for NDTV and have no office to speak of. I work out of a cosy little cafe tucked inside my apartment complex. The cafe owner is Kurdish, though she looks English, and her waiters are all English, too. If you turned this place into an office, it could easily pass for a UN outpost, as her customers come from every corner of the world. My productivity thrives on the aroma of Arrabiata and crushed cappuccinos. But I envy the next-door neighbours in a gleaming 40-storey tower. They have got a swanky coworking floor complete with WiFi, free-flowing coffee and designer sofas to boot.

This is the world I belong to now, and after nearly 30 years boxed into office walls, it feels liberating. It's the same world millions of others turn to when they want to get their office work done, spark a little creativity or just log in to yet another video call.

A Raging Debate

The return-to-office (RTO) vs. work-from-home (WFH) debate is currently tearing through the corporate world - including in India. What was once seen as a pandemic-era workaround - hybrid and remote work - has now become a lifestyle cornerstone for millions of workers around the world. People have grown so comfortable working from home that they have normalised dressing professionally only for the camera - formal on top, pyjama or shorts below. But just when we thought this was the new normal, the suits are staging a comeback.

Big names like Amazon, Uber, SAP, JPMorgan Chase and Nike have sounded the bugle. Employees are being called back to the office - sometimes for as many as five full days a week. According to a 2023 survey by KPMG, a whopping 83% of CEOs globally say they expect a full return to in-office work within the next three years. The corporate justification rests on the usual mantras: collaboration, innovation and culture.

Is India Watching?

In India, where the tech sector gamely followed Silicon Valley into work-from-home (WFH), there is growing pressure to follow it right back into the office - just like its Silicon Valley big brother. But the socio-economic implications are wildly different. Remote work helped Indians escape overpriced urban rentals, opened doors for women and gave countless workers a shot at a better work-life balance. Undoing all that could feel like taking away the ladder just as people were halfway up.

And what about the gig economy? It thrives on flexibility, but some experts believe it now stands to take a hit if rigid office culture returns. Are we really going to ask a freelance coder in Coimbatore to relocate just to be supervised by someone who still doesn't fully grasp how GitHub works?

Having said that, I must add that some Indian firms are navigating the middle path with surprising agility. From tier-2 cities offering coworking hubs to IT majors experimenting with three-day office weeks, there's an effort to make hybrid work culturally and structurally viable. The key, as always, will be to avoid copying Silicon Valley blindly - and instead adapt global trends to local realities.

An Excuse For Layoffs?

Globally, there appears to be an employee pushback. An SAP manager in Vancouver told this writer that he believes he brings in more moolah for the company working remotely than he would from a cubicle. At his workplace, a hybrid setup has been in place for over a year. "It's there, but it's not enforced with an iron fist - at least not yet. That said, there's a quiet worry in the background: will this suddenly flip into a rigid policy or worse, be used as a pretext for layoffs?"

Sure, he admits some roles genuinely benefit from in-person teamwork - think fast-paced brainstorming, creative sessions or problem-solving marathons. But the vast majority of jobs, he says, can be done just as well -- if not better -- from a remote setup. "Personally, I was relieved that the old, rigid office routine was behind me. It offered a more flexible, common-sense approach -- come in when needed, stay home when it makes more sense. It's a win-win that respects both business needs and personal sanity."

To be honest, working remotely wasn't exactly a revolutionary idea even before Covid-19 came along. Virtual collaboration was already baked into the system at many companies with footprints in multiple countries. Ask a veteran techie in Bengaluru, and he would tell you that his company's operation ran 24/7 with its teams scattered across time zones. So, working remotely was a necessity, not a luxury.

Today, it's a global culture. The tech world was the forerunner, and now, it has engulfed all sectors. Let's look at some facts: 52% of hybrid workers say they're more productive. Another 64% claim it's a better use of their time. And 85% say they're happier doing it. So if you're hitting your targets while also walking your dog, maybe we don't need to panic?

Productivity or "Fauxductivity"?

Bosses are worried about “fauxductivity” - that quaint buzzword for pretending to work while doing laundry, picking up groceries, etc. And sure, some people are doing household chores and simultaneously dialling into office calls. Research does back some of these concerns: a 2022 study by Microsoft found that 49% of remote workers admitted to doing non-work activities during work hours, like running errands or doing household chores.

RTO supporters argue that bringing everyone back to the office ensures fairness, especially for on-site workers in roles that simply can't be done remotely. They also claim it strengthens workplace culture and improves transparency. Fair points. But critics push back, saying that culture isn't brewed in the office kitchen. It's built on trust, purpose and leaders who don't micromanage employees like headmasters. And nothing erodes that trust faster than treating adults like teenagers skipping class.

On the flip side, hybrid workers consistently report lower stress levels, with 85% saying flexible arrangements have boosted their job satisfaction. Burnout drops, motivation rises, and people still deliver results - all without the need to badge-swipe or sit in traffic. Still, those advocating for a full return insist that in-person work fosters accountability, clearer communication and a shared sense of purpose.

So the question is, if people are meeting or even exceeding their targets, why obsess over where they sit while doing it?

The Cost of Coming Back

RTO mandates aren't just morale-busters for many. They come with a hefty price tag. A UK-wide study from Gensler, the global architecture and design firm, estimates that maintaining office space can cost companies upwards of £7,700 (Rs 8.7 lakh) per employee annually. Add to that the human cost: according to a report by Owl Labs, nearly 40% of remote professionals say they would consider quitting if forced to return to the office full time.

And it's not an empty threat. A University of Chicago study found that companies mandating a full RTO saw a significant loss of senior talent. Many seasoned professionals - the institutional memory of any organisation so to speak - opted to jump ship to more flexible employers. This talent drain not only affects productivity but also leaves junior staff without mentors, further hurting long-term performance.

The RTO hardliners also ignore one crucial truth, that presenteeism doesn't equal productivity. Just because someone is warming a chair doesn't mean they are contributing meaningfully. In fact, rigid attendance policies often lead to disengagement. Today's workforce craves autonomy - the ability to decide how and where they work best.

Sir Cary Cooper, professor of organisational psychology at Manchester Business School, was quoted in a report saying: "If you micromanage, you won't get productivity gains and you won't attract the next generation."

Flexibility Is The Mantra

So what's the smarter route? Flexible work structures that prioritise output over optics. Companies that embrace hybrid and remote models tend to save significantly on real estate. That money can be redirected into people-centric initiatives, such as training programmes or wellness initiatives. It could be reinvested in better tech. And hold on, RTO hardliners. Even a halfway decent coffee machine might spark more creativity than those rickety old vending machines that cough up lukewarm sludge in the name of an office.

There's a deeper cultural win. When companies trust employees to work on their terms, it builds loyalty. It signals respect. It says: we care more about what you achieve than where you do it from. Of course, flexibility doesn't mean free-for-all. It requires structure, clear expectations and regular communication. It also means designing hybrid systems that allow for meaningful in-person collaboration without turning it into a commute-heavy hamster wheel.

Some of the most forward-thinking companies are leading the way here. Airbnb, for instance, allows staff to work from anywhere permanently. Spotify offers a "Work From Anywhere" programme. Remote work isn't a trend; it's a tectonic shift. And while return-to-office policies may work for certain industries or roles, a one-size-fits-all approach is unlikely to stick in the long run. For many of us, the pandemic rewired not just our routines, but our expectations. We discovered new ways to work, live and balance the two. Flexibility is no longer a perk - it's a baseline requirement.

In the end, the big irony is that Silicon Valley sold us the dream of working from anywhere - now it wants everyone back at their desks. Well, they have got the dough, they have got the clout, their wishes might just prevail.

As for me, I am writing this very column from my favourite cafe, fuelled by Illy coffee and a quiet corner. The work gets done - often more smoothly than it ever did under fluorescent lights and the hum of a tired vending machine.

Over to you, dear readers.

(Syed Zubair Ahmed is a London-based senior Indian journalist with three decades of experience with the Western media)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author