I met Aisha and Sidharth on a train journey that was supposed to be mundane but ended up feeling like an episode of a really juicy reality show. We were in the same cabin, and while I was just trying to zone out with my playlist, they were having a passionate discussion about something that was clearly important. Not the 'who-left-the-wet-towel-on-the-bed' kind of argument. This was different.



"I love you, but I love my own space too," Aisha said, dramatically flipping her hair as if she were in a Bollywood monologue.



"Exactly!" Sidharth said, equally animated, before noticing me staring. "Sorry, we are just talking about our relationship setup. We are married but do not live together."



Now, that got my attention. As one of those ‘nosy' journalists, I could not resist. "Wait. You are married but... live separately?"



"Yes! It is called Living Apart Together, or LAT," Aisha said. "We have been doing it for three years, and honestly, it is the best decision we ever made."



And that is how I found myself falling down the rabbit hole of one of the most intriguing relationship trends out there.

Modern Love

Let's face it: romantic relationships aren't what they used to be. The old, predictable trajectory—meet, date, marry, move in together, have kids, and live happily ever after (or at least give it a shot)—no longer holds. Today, couples are customising relationships to fit their lifestyles, and the options are endless. Some choose ethical non-monogamy, where partners have the freedom to explore romantic connections beyond their primary relationship. Others find themselves in ‘cuffing season' relationships—short-term relationships wherein people pair up around big holidays for the sake of companionship, only to fizzle out once the social calendars get over. Then, there is the growing wave of platonic partnerships, where best friends commit to life together without the romantic element.



Then, there is Living Apart Together (LAT), the middle ground between traditional cohabitation and total independence.

The Rage That Is LAT

Living Apart Together, or LAT, is exactly what it sounds like: committed couples choosing to stay in separate homes instead of sharing a single space. It is not a ‘we need a break' situation, or some elite fad (although, let us be honest, it does require some financial flexibility). It is a conscious decision to be together, but not ‘too together'.



For Aisha and Sidharth, it was about preserving individuality while maintaining intimacy. They spent weekends together, had date nights, and even took vacations as a couple. But come Monday morning, they each went back to their respective homes, where they did not have to fight over toothpaste caps or thermostat settings.



They are not alone. From Gen Z couples who grew up romanticising independence to older pairs rediscovering personal space, LAT is becoming a legitimate lifestyle choice.



But before I start selling this concept like a late-night infomercial, there are things that make it work, as well as those that might make it... well, a logistical nightmare.

The Upsides

1. Less Drama, More Romance: Let us be real: nothing kills the excitement of a relationship like discovering that your partner chews loudly or leaves socks everywhere. Living separately means keeping the mystery alive. You get the butterflies of a date night without the horror of realising they hoard old pizza boxes "for sentimental reasons".

Let us be real: nothing kills the excitement of a relationship like discovering that your partner chews loudly or leaves socks everywhere. Living separately means keeping the mystery alive. You get the butterflies of a date night without the horror of realising they hoard old pizza boxes "for sentimental reasons”. Independence Is Sexy: Aisha, who has always been fiercely independent, said she did not want to lose herself in the "we" of a relationship. With LAT, she has her own space to work, unwind, and live life on her own terms while still having a partner to share experiences with. It is like having the best of both worlds without the messy roommate dynamics.

2. Independence Is Sexy: Aisha, who has always been fiercely independent, said she did not want to lose herself in the "we" of a relationship. With LAT, she has her own space to work, unwind, and live life on her own terms while still having a partner to share experiences with. It is like having the best of both worlds without the messy roommate dynamics.

3. More Appreciation, Less Annoyance: "Absence makes the heart grow fonder" is not just a cliche, it is science. Seeing your partner only when you want to, rather than because you have to, means fewer petty fights and more quality time.

4. No More Battles Over Home Decor: Sidharth loves minimalist spaces, while Aisha cannot resist a neon pink throw pillow. Thanks to LAT, their separate homes reflect their personalities without compromise. No one has to argue about whether a bean bag counts as "serious furniture".

Then there are those less glamorous sides of LAT.



1. It Is Expensive: Two homes means two rents, two electricity bills, and two internet subscriptions. If you are not financially prepared, LAT could be more stressful than peaceful.

Two homes means two rents, two electricity bills, and two internet subscriptions. If you are not financially prepared, LAT could be more stressful than peaceful. What About Kids?: If you are planning to start a family, LAT gets complicated. Sure, some couples make it work, but coordinating school runs, doctor appointments, and bedtime routines from separate homes is no fun.

2. What About Kids?: If you are planning to start a family, LAT gets complicated. Sure, some couples make it work, but coordinating school runs, doctor appointments, and bedtime routines from separate homes is no fun.

3. Not Everyone Gets It: "Oh, so you guys are, like, not really together?" Aisha and Sidharth had heard this a million times. People assume LAT means a relationship is in trouble when in reality, it is often a very intentional choice.

4. The Logistics Can Get Messy: Forgot your charger at their place? Need to coordinate who buys groceries for the weekend? Deciding where to celebrate Diwali? LAT requires a level of organisation that not all couples are ready for.

What About the Singles?

Just when I thought I had heard all perspectives, my friend Priya chimed in with a take so good I almost choked on my coffee. "So, basically, single people are also in LAT with the world, just... by default?" she said. "Like, we live separately from our potential partners, we go on dates, and we get the space we need. The only difference is that we do not have a permanent 'together' part of the equation."

Honestly, she has a point.



While LAT couples make a conscious choice to keep their independence intact, most single people have been doing it forever—just without the branding. Maybe that is why some singles do not feel the pressure to rush into traditional cohabiting relationships.



Point being, LAT is not for everyone. If you love waking up next to your partner every morning, then it might sound absurd. But for people like Aisha and Sidharth, it is the perfect balance between commitment and personal freedom.



And then there is me.



Somewhere between listening to Aisha and Sidharth's story and Priya's single-person LAT realisation, I had a moment of clarity. Turns out, I have been in an LAT relationship without even realising it. My partner is a wedding planner, and I am a lifestyle journalist. We both travel for work—sometimes for weeks, even months—constantly hopping between cities. We do not get to do the usual ‘couple' activities every day. But here is the thing, it works.



We keep our communication flowing, sending each other updates about our day, our work, and our travels. And when we finally meet, it is not routine, it is exciting—a reminder for why we chose each other in the first place.



So maybe LAT is not a trend; it is just one of the many ways love adapts to the world we live in. And if it keeps people happier, who is to say it is not the future of relationships?

(Shubham Bhatnagar is the Editor at NDTV Food and Travel.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author