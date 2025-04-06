Trump Tariffs: The Surprise Upside For India
How Trump "Liberation Day" Tariffs May Impact India And The Silver Lining
Gripped by a stark frenzy, the world could see an economic meltdown due to Trump's reciprocal tariffs, especially India - "one of the highest tariffing nations".
Opinion | Aurangzeb, The Ghosts Of History, And The Politics of Remembrance
The ideological battle unfolding today, whether over Aurangzeb or the broader legacy of Islamic rule, reflects the interplay between history and nationalism.
Blog | Love You, But I'll Sleep At Mine: On Couples Who 'Live Apart Together'
It is not a we-need-a-break situation, or some elite fad (although, let us be honest, it does require some financial flexibility). 'Living apart together' is a conscious decision to be together, but not 'too' together.
Opinion | Why Does Your AI 'Ghibli' Look So Terrible? Because It Is
What happens when AI conjures art out of thin air while completely isolating the user from the process? You get what is, essentially, just an artefact, minus the artistry. A hunk of butter that's all hunk and no butter.
Opinion | Alliance Calling: AIADMK-BJP May Have Finally Learnt A Hard Lesson
An alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP isn't an easy thing to achieve, even with Annamalai finally taming his aggression. But it's not entirely impossible either.
Explained: All You Want To Know About Waqf Row
The Waqf Amendment Bill will be introduced in Rajya Sabha today, and another round of fierce debates from both sides of the political aisle is expected.
18 And Ticking: The Booming IPL Business
IPL remains big business in cricket-crazy India
Opinion | Trump & The Ayatollah: It's a Pity Both Can't Lose
Who can predict the outcome of a tryst between a self-styled "transactional" deal-maker and those who coined the word "Bazaar" and raised negotiations to the art of 'Mutazayedat', or overbidding?
"Break Up Bangladesh...": Tripura Ex-Royal On "Extension Of China" Remark
The row broke after Mr Yunus had invited China to take advantage of his country's position as "the guardian of the ocean" in the region.
Dagger To Chicken's Neck? Why Bangladesh Leader's Remarks Enraged India
The Chicken's Neck, also known as the Siliguri corridor, is a narrow strip of land in West Bengal's Siliguri that connects India's Northeast with the rest of the country
