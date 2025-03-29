NDTV Exclusive: 'Innocents Killed, Girls Raped' - Inside Sudan's Crisis
Since violent clashes erupted in 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan's capital, Khartoum, has been at the heart of a devastating conflict that has displaced over 13 million people.
Among those affected are internally displaced individuals, asylum seekers, and refugees who have fled to neighboring countries. Mohammed Zakaria, a member of the Sudan Liberation Army Movement (SLAM) from North Darfur, shared his personal ordeal. "Right now, all my family members are refugees in different countries - Libya, South Sudan, Chad, and Uganda," Mr Zakaria told NDTV.
Mr Zakaria's experience is emblematic of the widespread suffering across Sudan. As families are scattered across borders, the long-term social and economic impact remains uncertain.
So what exactly is happening in Sudan?
Historical Context
Since gaining independence from Anglo-Egyptian rule in 1956, the country's military, now known as the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), has wielded immense power. The first military coup came in 1958 when Prime Minister Abdullah Kalil overthrew his own civilian government. Over the following decades, a pattern emerged: Colonel Jaafar Nimeiry toppled a short-lived democracy in 1969, only to be overthrown himself in 1985. Four years later, Colonel Omar al-Bashir seized power and began his 30-year reign.
Aware of the dangers of military takeovers, Bashir adopted a strategy known as "coup-proofing." He surrounded himself with multiple armed forces, each kept in check to prevent any from gaining enough power to threaten his rule. At the heart of this strategy was the SAF, which Bashir relied on heavily during the brutal civil war in South Sudan. However, as the army became preoccupied in the south, a new conflict flared up in Darfur.
The Darfur Crisis And Rise Of The Janjaweed
In 2003, years of neglect and marginalisation in Darfur erupted into rebellion. Bashir, unwilling to overstretch the SAF, turned to local Arab militias known as the Janjaweed. These militias, led by figures including Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, or "Hemeti," carried out a campaign of atrocities against Darfuri rebels and civilians, with over 3,000 villages destroyed and countless lives lost.
Among the Janjaweed leaders, Hemeti gained Bashir's trust. Bashir referred to him as "my protection," a nod to the Arabic word "Hemmati," meaning protection. By 2013, Bashir officially recognized the Janjaweed as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group with financial autonomy. Hemeti was granted control over lucrative gold mines in Darfur, providing him with immense wealth and power.
The 2018 Revolution And Bashir's Fall
By 2018, Sudan's economy was in freefall, exacerbated by the loss of oil revenues following South Sudan's independence in 2011. As the government allocated 60-70 per cent of its budget to security forces, civilians struggled for basic needs.
Protests erupted across the country, culminating in massive demonstrations in Khartoum. Despite Bashir's attempts to hold onto power, the SAF and RSF turned against him. On April 11, 2019, Bashir was ousted in a coup led by SAF commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Hemeti.
Though protesters initially celebrated Bashir's removal, they remained wary of Burhan and Hemeti, both implicated in the Darfur atrocities. When pro-democracy protests persisted, the RSF violently cracked down, killing over 100 people at a sit-in protest on June 3, 2019.
What's Happening Now
On March 22, the SAF recaptured the presidential palace in central Khartoum. However, an RSF drone attack on the palace resulted in the death of a military spokesperson and three crew members from Sudan TV, who were reporting on the SAF's advance.
"The civil war has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis. Over 13 million people have been displaced, including 9.5 million internally displaced persons and 3.6 million refugees in neighboring countries. Additionally, 29 to 30 million people are in need of assistance," Mr Zakaria told NDTV.
The conflict also extended to North Darfur, where a clash between the RSF and the Darfur Joint Protection Force resulted in losses for the paramilitary group. The RSF launched the attack with over 700 vehicles but faced a strong defence from the Joint Force. Reports indicate that more than 100 RSF fighters were killed, 30 vehicles were recaptured, and 17 others were destroyed.
"Food insecurity is a severe issue, with more than 800 food-producing companies destroyed and looted by the RSF. People are suffering from food shortages, and children are more severely affected than adults. Millions of Sudanese children have been deprived of education, with over 90 per cent of school-age children having no access to formal education," Mr Zakaria told NDTV.
Images and videos sourced by NDTV show women boiling millet flour in water for food. With meat and vegetables scarce, life in this camp is often harrowing.
In North Darfur, the town of Al-Fashir remains one of the most affected areas.
"Al-Fashir has been surrounded by the RSF since the beginning of the war, with more than 208 clashes and attacks by the RSF, all of which have been repelled by the JFA and other forces," Mr Zakaria told NDTV.
"The Zamzam Refugee Camp in southern Al-Fashir has faced relentless drone attacks by the RSF. According to residents, the camp has been bombed more than 100 times, with the assaults continuing daily. Life in the camps is miserable and sad - there is no food, no water, no shelter, and no security," he added.
Killed, Raped
Social media has played a massive role in shaping perceptions of the conflict. According to Mr Zakaria, many Sudanese were unaware of the RSF's actions before the war began.
"The people of Sudan didn't know the negative sides of RSF before this war, but RSF recorded all the criminal acts they committed everywhere in Sudan - killing innocent people, raping teenage girls, committing genocides, looting people's belongings, and stealing cars. All of this became known through social media," he said.
Graphic videos and eyewitness accounts have highlighted atrocities committed during the conflict. However, misinformation and propaganda also pose challenges, with both sides using the internet to push both misinformation and disinformation.
Shifts In The Conflict
The Sudanese army has recently claimed significant victories, stating that RSF fighters have been cleared from Khartoum. "Our forces today have... forcibly cleansed the last pockets of the remnants of the Daglo terrorist militia in Khartoum locality," said military spokesman Nabil Abdullah.
After being forced to flee Khartoum nearly two years ago, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared the capital "free" from RSF control. In a triumphant return to the presidential palace, Mr al-Burhan described it as a hard-fought victory.
"No retreat, no surrender. We will deliver crushing defeats to the enemy on all fronts," the RSF said in a statement.
