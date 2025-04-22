Exclusive - 6 Airbases, 1 Big Move: China's Play Against India

China is actively enhancing six new air bases, strengthening its air power and presenting a significant challenge to India's defences along the Himalayan frontier.

Recent satellite imagery of five of these bases indicates that they have been simultaneously upgraded since 2024 with new apron space, engine test pads and support structures. Some images also feature drones on the tarmac, a mainstay of Chinese airpower.

Pictures in the report focus on new airbases in Tingri, Lhunze, Burang, Yutian and Yarkant.

Major Indian and Chinese airbases ranged against each other along the Himalayan frontier.

Original construction first began at Yarkant in 2016 and at Yutian in 2019. Tingri, Lhunze and Burang saw initial construction activity in 2021. Since then, all have been upgraded with changes visible in images highlighted here.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), which has reviewed images in this report, told NDTV, ''We have our mechanisms in place, and we keep ourselves aware.''

The operationalisation of these airbases is believed to close out a significant advantage the IAF has traditionally enjoyed along the Himalayan frontier.

An image from Nov 2023 shows a possible CH-4 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on the tarmac of Lhunze airbase.

"These near-simultaneous infrastructure enhancements across multiple Chinese airbases along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) suggest a deliberate strategy to increase operational reach and readiness in border-adjacent zones," says Damien Symon, a geospatial intelligence researcher associated with the Intel Lab, known for his work analysing satellite imagery to monitor military and infrastructure developments.

"Previously, India maintained an edge with a higher number of airbases near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). However, these improvements reflect a broader recalibration of China's air posture. Chinese planners seem focused on achieving parity, if not dominance over previously Indian-favoured sectors," he said.

Burang airbase, constructed less than 30 km north of the border with Uttarakhand, adds significant capacity to the Chinese Air Force in this sector.

Former IAF officers, including Air Marshal Anil Khosla (retired), who, as Vice Chief of the IAF, played a key role in wargaming Chinese defences in Tibet, also recognise the new threat.

"Airbases like Tingri, Lhunze, and Burang are located close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), within 25-150 km. This proximity allows for the quick deployment of PLA Air Force (PLAAF) assets to forward positions and shorter response times in case of a border escalation."

The airfields themselves have been located to enable coverage of Indian positions in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh.

Tingri airbase, located less than 200 km from the border with Sikkim, features a new apron, an engine test pad and support buildings.

"Upgrades to dual-use airfields include extended and hardened runways to support heavier fighters and transport aircraft, and new Hardened Aircraft Shelters (HAS) to protect valuable assets. Advanced radar stations and surface-to-air missile sites provide protection. Fuel and ammunition storage facilities reflect a long-term war readiness," says the Air Marshal.

The massive infrastructure buildup, he adds, reflects "A move from rudimentary forward airstrips to permanent, fully capable air combat hubs. These bases offer greater depth, logistics, and density. The PLAAF [Chinese Air Force] can now deploy fighter squadrons and drones rapidly into forward bases."

The higher altitude of Tibetan bases and consequently, the lower density of the air, has traditionally impacted Beijing's air operations in the region since military aircraft have had to take off with lower payloads, and reduced engine performance. IAF aircraft, on the other hand, operating out of frontline airbases which face the Chinese frontier, have never had to face such issues since most IAF bases are located on the plains. The thicker density of air enables fighter aircraft to take off with a full load-out of weapons and fuel, allowing sustained operations along and across the LAC.

Yarkant airbase, located 430 km north of Leh, has a direct bearing on India's air defences in the northern sector, including all of Ladakh.

With its new airbases, the Chinese Air Force may be overcoming the operational disadvantage it once faced.

"While Tibet's altitude still limits PLAAF aircraft, China is trying to mitigate this with more powerful engines [on its aircraft] and a heavy reliance on drones, loitering munitions, airborne early warning aircraft, air-air refuelling tankers and Electronic Counter Measures assets which may be based in airbases further afield but are linked with operations out of forward bases,'' says Air Marshal Khosla.

"China's concept of 'airbase clusters' means that even if one is targeted, others nearby can support operations, enhancing tactical flexibility, survivability, and redundancy. China's new and upgraded airbases improve PLAAF's forward reach, resilience, and responsiveness, mitigating the payload disadvantage of high-altitude operations. Bases like Lhunze and Tingri challenge the IAF's dominance in the eastern LAC sector by enabling faster, more credible PLAAF operations."

Yutian airbase, located 450 km northeast of Leh, supports the Yarkant airbase to directly counter the IAF in the north.

Chinese airpower is in the midst of one of the most profound military transitions seen anywhere, with the rapid induction of new-generation fighter aircraft and a host of allied systems which have transformed its capabilities and appear to outmatch the Indian Air Force.

China now operates a significantly expanded fleet, with over 1,300 of its 1,900 fighters being fourth-generation or better, including the fifth-generation J-20 stealth fighter. Reports indicate that China operates around 195 J-20s, which are deployed across 12 air brigades. India, by comparison, does not operate any stealth fighters presently, with the made-in-India Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft yet to be rolled out in prototype form.

In December 2024, China unveiled two new advanced designs, referred to by experts as new generation stealth platforms. The aircraft, developed by the Chengdu and Shenyang Aircraft Corporations, feature tailless designs, unique engine configurations, extreme stealth and long-range capabilities. These fighters, called J-36 and J-50 by Western analysts, will work in an AI-supported, highly connected system with drones that may collaborate with piloted aircraft.

J-50 (left) and J-36 (right) work in an AI-supported system with drones.

With new airbases meant to support such platforms, China may be "signalling intent beyond temporary or contingency utility for the Chinese Air Force," says Mr Symon. "The scale and depth indicate preparations for sustained deployments, rapid mobility and persistent presence near the LAC," he added.