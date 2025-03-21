Explained: Inside Donald Trump's Dismantling Of US Education Department

It was 1979 when former US President Jimmy Carter's administration managed a narrow 210-to-206 House victory to create a cabinet-level Department of Education. Forty-six years later another US President, Donald Trump, is close to fulfilling a long-standing conservative ambition: the complete dismantling of the department.

On Thursday, President Trump signed an executive order directing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to begin the process of shutting down the government agency. The order instructs Ms McMahon to "take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return authority over education to the States and local communities," to the fullest extent permitted by law.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

The move, a major shake-up of the American education system, has been a Republican talking point for decades. While closing the department outright would require congressional action, Trump's administration has already begun taking steps to weaken its influence. The department's workforce has been cut in half, its research arm, the Institute of Education Sciences, has been gutted while billionaire Elon Musk-led Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has cracked down on several contracts deemed "woke".

"Since 1979, the US Department of Education has spent over $3 trillion with virtually nothing to show for it. Despite per-pupil spending having increased by more than 245 per cent over that period, there has been virtually no measurable improvement in student achievement," the White House said.

The US Education Department distributes billions of dollars in federal funds to schools and universities, overseeing civil rights protections, and managing the federal student loan program. Trump's plan raises questions about the future of these functions.

What Does Trump Want

President Trump and his allies contend that federal oversight - particularly through the Department of Education -has failed students, teachers, and parents. His case for dismantling the department hinges on a familiar conservative argument: that education is best managed at the state and local level.

"Our Nation's bright future relies on empowered families, engaged communities, and excellent educational opportunities for every child," Trump's order read.

Trump wants to cut off government funding to schools and universities that promote what he calls "critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content."

"After 45 years the United States spends more money on education by far than any other country and spends likewise by far more money per pupil than any country and it's not even close but yet we rank near the bottom of the list in terms of success. We are at the bottom of the list and we've been there for a long time. 70 per cent of eighth graders are not proficient in either reading or math. 40 per cent of fourth graders lack even basic reading skills. Our Public elementary and middle schools score worse in reading today than when the department opened by a lot," Trump said.

Trump's "bottom of the list" claim was fact-checked by Nat Malkus, senior fellow and the deputy director of education policy at the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute.

"No matter how you cut it, the US is not scoring at the bottom of the international rankings. The US ranks in the middle of the pack on most international assessments," MR Malkus told news agency AFP.

According to Trump's order, American taxpayers spent nearly $200 billion in federal funds on schools during the pandemic, in addition to the $60 billion already allocated annually for federal school funding.

"In Baltimore, 40 per cent of the high schools have zero students who can do basic mathematics - not even the very simplest of mathematics. They're talking about like adding a few numbers together," Trump said.

Democratic Backlash: "See You in Court"

Trump's executive order has provoked an immediate and forceful response from Democrats.

"We should be focused on helping our kids with math and reading-the basics they need to succeed. Absolutely no one is asking for three out-of-touch billionaires to rip apart the Department of Education over some deranged far-right culture war," said Democratic Senator Patty Murray.

"In taking a wrecking ball to the department, Trump is making it harder for students to get financial aid, jeopardizing the funding schools and families count on every day, and making it easier for predatory businesses to rip students off," she added.

"We know you're just trying to wear us out. But for the record, I am not overwhelmed. My zone isn't flooded. I will fight your illegal behavior until the cows come home, and I'm pretty sure the hundreds of thousands of people who've contacted my office since you started this nonsense are on the same page," said Democratic Senator Tina Smith.

"See you in court," said American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten.

While Ms McMahon will be tasked with dismantling the agency, some programs are congressionally mandated and cannot be abolished without legislative action.

What Does The Department Do

Much of the Education Department's funding for K-12 education - Kindergarten through Grade 12 - flows through Title I, which supports low-income schools, and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). These programs help pay for special education services, additional teaching positions, and school counsellors.

One of the department's key responsibilities is managing $1.5 trillion in student loan debt for over 40 million borrowers. It also administers the Pell Grant program and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Under former President Joe Biden, the Education Department made student debt relief a cornerstone of its agenda. Despite a Supreme Court ruling striking down his loan cancellation plan, Biden's administration has forgiven over $175 billion in student debt for 4.8 million borrowers through targeted programs. Trump has strongly criticised Biden's student debt relief, calling it "illegal" and "unfair."

The Education Department's Office for Civil Rights enforces anti-discrimination laws in schools, investigating cases related to race, gender, and disability rights. Under Biden, the office expanded protections for LGBTQ+ students, issued guidance on racial disparities in discipline, and collected data on educational inequities.

Trump's administration has already shifted priorities. The US President has pledged to exclude transgender students from Title IX protections, a crucial law against sex-based discrimination in educational institutions.

Can Trump Shut Down The Department?

No. At least not on his own.

The US President would need approval from Congress with a Senate majority of at least 60 out of 100 senators. Which seems unlikely at this point as the Republicans have only a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

