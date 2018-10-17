Vodafone Idea Offers Cashback On Prepaid Recharge Plans. Details Here

Vodafone is also offering a 5 per cent cashback on unlimited prepaid recharge plans.

At the onset of festive season, telecom operators are offering discounts and cashbacks on both prepaid and postpaid plans. Vodafone India is offering a 10 per cent cashback on prepaid recharge plans when done via mobile wallet Paytm and 5 per cent cashback on recharge done through Vodafone's website or MyVodafone App, said the telecom major on its official website -- vodafone.in. The offers come amid high competition in the telecom industry. The telecom industry in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016, pushing the sector towards consolidation.

Vodafone offers on prepaid recharge plans:

Under its new scheme, Vodafone is offering a 10 per cent cashback on prepaid recharge plans done via Paytm. However, the minimum transaction value has to be Rs 199, said the telecom operator.

Vodafone is also offering a 5 per cent cashback on unlimited prepaid recharge packs on transactions done through Vodafone's website or MyVodafone App.

Idea cashback offer in detail:

Idea is also offering a cashback of Rs 15, if customers pay for a prepaid recharge plan via Paytm, said the operator on its website, ideacellular.com. The offer is also available on My Idea App. However, the minimum transaction value has to be Rs 199. The last date to avail Idea's offer on prepaid recharge plans is October 20, 2018.

Earlier this week, Vodafone Idea announced a partnership with Citibank, under which it is offering postpaid customers a 50 per cent discount on their monthly rental bills. To avail this offer, a customer has to apply for a new Citibank credit card and spend Rs 4,000 within 60 days of the card issuance, said the company, in a press release.