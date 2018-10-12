Airtel Offers 105 GBs Data In Prepaid Plan Priced At 398 Rupees, Details Here

Addition of Rs. 398 plan to Airtel's prepaid portfolio comes amid high competition in the telecom sector.

Bharti Airtel has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 398. Under this recharge pack, the telecom operator offers unlimited calls and 1.5 GBs of data per day, among other benefits, for a total validity period of 70 days, according to Bharti Airtel's website - airtel.in. The addition of the Rs. 398 plan to Airtel's prepaid portfolio comes amid high competition in the telecom sector in the country. The industry has witnessed intense competition since the arrival of Reliance Jio in 2016, which compelled Idea and Vodafone to join hands.

In past few days, the telecom major has come up with a host of prepaid recharge packs to revamp its prepaid portfolio, such as those priced at Rs. 159, Rs. 181 and Rs 289.

Airtel's new prepaid plan in detail:

Under its new Rs 398 plan, Airtel is offering 105 GBs of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB per day. The pack also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 90 SMSes per day, which is valid for a period of 70 days.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio also offers a prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 398.

Reliance Jio's prepaid plan in detail:

Under its Rs 398 plan, Reliance Jio is offering 140 GBs of data with a daily limit of 2 GB per day. The pack also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMSes per day, which is valid for a period of 70 days. Customers also get complimentary subscription to Jio apps.