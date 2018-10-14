Airtel Announces 100 GB Bonus Data, Benefits Up To 4,500 Rupees For Select Customers

The benefits will be digitally delivered through MyAirtel App, Airtel TV and Wynk Music, said Airtel.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has announced exclusive benefits for customers under its newly launched digital platform #AirtelThanks. Under this offer, all Airtel customers who commit a monthly ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) of Rs 100 and above (for mobile) will receive additional benefits at no extra charge, said the operator in a press release issued on Friday. These benefits include offers on smartphones (benefits of up to Rs. 4500 plus 100 GB bonus data), access to premium digital content (Netflix and ZEE5 subscription) and online shopping vouchers. All these benefits will be digitally delivered through MyAirtel App, Airtel TV and Wynk Music, said Airtel.

Airtel's offer in detail

As part of Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale, Airtel Prepaid customers can get special benefits of up to Rs. 4500 plus 100 GB bonus data on all Flipkart exclusive smartphones as part of #AirtelThanks program. This offer is available to customers who have or will recharge with unlimited bundled pack of Rs 199, Rs 249 or Rs 448, the release said.

On infinity postpaid recharge plan of Rs 499 and above, the customer will get three months Netflix subscription gift worth Rs 1500 at no extra charge, the release said. Existing Netflix subscribers will also be eligible for this gift and will receive a credit of Rs 1500 in their Netflix account. Eligible customers can avail the three month Netflix subscription gift on Airtel TV app or MyAirtel app.

All Airtel prepaid and postpaid customers with monthly ARPU commitment of Rs 199 and above will get complimentary access to premium ZEE5 content including original series and movies. This benefit can be accessed by eligible #AirtelThanks customers via Airtel TV app, said the operator.

#AirtelThanks customers will also get red carpet customer care for service and network related issues. Customers will receive regular offer updates round the year under the newly created #AirtelThanks section on MyAirtel App and Airtel TV.