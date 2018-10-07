Airtel's New Rs. 159 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Calling, Details Here

Under its Rs. 159 prepaid recharge plan, Airtel is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls.

Bharti Airtel has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 159, said the telecom operator on its website - airtel.in. Under this recharge pack, Bharti Airtel offers unlimited calling, 1 GB data among other benefits for a validity period of 21 days. The addition of the Rs. 159 plan to Airtel's prepaid portfolio comes amid high competition in the telecom industry. The telecom industry in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016, pushing the sector towards consolidation.

Vodafone India also offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 159 whereas Reliance Jio offers Rs 149 prepaid plan.

Vodafone Rs. 159 prepaid plan in detail:

Under this plan, Vodafone offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The pack is also bundled with 1 GB of 4G/3G daily data and 100 SMSes per day, which is valid for a period of 28 days. However, Vodafone's unlimited calling is capped at 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week.

Reliance Jio Rs. 149 prepaid plan in detail:

Under this pack, Reliance Jio offers 42 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity of 28 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription of Jio apps.