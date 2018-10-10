Airtel Offers 4 GB Data For 84 Days At 289 Rupees In Select Circles, Details Here

Under its Rs. 289 prepaid recharge plan, Airtel is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls

Bharti Airtel has introduced a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 289. Under this recharge pack, the telecom operator offers unlimited calling and up to 4 GBs of data, among other benefits, for a total validity period of up to 84 days, according to Bharti Airtel's website - airtel.in. However, the plan is valid only in select telecom circles, according to the company's website. The addition of this new prepaid plan to Bharti Airtel's prepaid portfolio comes amid high competition in the telecom industry.

Under its Rs. 289 prepaid recharge plan, Airtel offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 4 GBs of data in Hyderabad, for a validity period of 84 days, according to the company's website. Subscribers also get 100 SMSes per day for the entire validity period, according to Airtel.

In past few days, the telecom major has come up with a host of prepaid recharge packs to revamp its prepaid portfolio, such as those priced at Rs 159 and Rs 181.

Airtel Rs 159 prepaid pack

Under the recharge plan, Airtel is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 1 GB data, which is valid for 21 days. Subscribers also get 100 SMSes per day during the validity period.

Airtel Rs 181 prepaid pack

Under the recharge plan, Airtel is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 3 GBs of data per day for 14 days. Subscribers also get 100 SMSes per day during the validity period.

The telecom industry in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016, pushing the sector towards consolidation.