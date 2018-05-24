Vistara Sale: Flight Tickets From Rs 1,299; 10% Off For Students Vistara sale on flight tickets: Special fares from Rs 1,299 on domestic flight tickets are for a limited period only.

Vistara's sale on flight tickets in detail:

"Fly the new feeling with special fares starting at Rs 1,299 all inclusive," Vistara said. Vistara's sale on flight tickets will run on May 24 and 25 for two days only. The travel period for which you can book your Vistara flight tickets is from June 4-June 30, 2018.

Don't miss out on the limited period special fares, starting at Rs. 1,299/- all in. Book now: https://t.co/r8ePc8Z52mpic.twitter.com/OW2wu8z6AQ — Vistara (@airvistara) May 24, 2018



A search on Vistara's website airvistara.com showed that a flight ticket from Delhi to Chandigarh on June 6 is for Rs 2,058.



A flight ticket from Chennai to Kochi on June 13 came to Rs 1,730 on Vistara's website.



Vistara's 10% discount for students

In a separate offer, Vistara is offering 10 per cent discount on flight tickets for students during this summer break.



"We are delighted to offer Vistara Student Discount - an opportunity to get up to 10% off each time you choose to book an Economy Class flight with us via airvistara.com," Vistara said on its website.



A student studying in India and enrolled in a bonafide school or an educational establishment is eligible for this discount. His/her age must be 12 years or above on the date of commencement of journey. This offer is applicable only for bookings made in India, Vistara said.

Summer break is here, and it's time to get your backpacks ready! Get an exclusive 10% off with Vistara Student Discount. Know more: https://t.co/op9hAe3Rgkpic.twitter.com/Em0LK2oe6y — Vistara (@airvistara) May 23, 2018

Other offers from Vistara



is offering Rs 300 on Shoppers Stop, Rs 250 off on the Beer Cafe on Rs 75 cashback on Zomato orders.



Offers from other airlines, IRCTC

