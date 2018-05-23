NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
SpiceJet Announces 10 New Domestic Flights, Routes. Details Here

SpiceJet is set to introduce daily direct flights on the Chennai-Mangaluru-Chennai sector starting June 16, 2018.

Aviation | | Updated: May 23, 2018 16:08 IST
Passengers can book flight tickets from SpiceJet's site, app and through online portals and agents.

SpiceJet on Wednesday announced the launch of 10 new flights on domestic routes. The airline is all set to introduce daily direct flights on the Chennai-Mangaluru-Chennai sector starting June 16, 2018. SpiceJet will enhance its operations on the Hyderabad-Rajahmundry, Chennai-Kozhikode, Bengaluru-Kozhikode with an additional evening flight on each of these sectors and introduce its third flight on the Chennai-Hyderabad route, it said. Domestic airlines are vying for a bigger pie in the booming aviation sector, which registered a growth in passenger traffic by 28 per cent in the month of March over last year, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Details on new domestic flights of SpiceJet
Starting June 16, the new SpiceJet flights announced on the Chennai-Hyderabad and Chennai-Mangaluru sectors will be operational daily, the airline said in a statement. The frequencies introduced on Chennai-Kozhikode and Bengaluru-Kozhikode routes will be operational on all days except Tuesdays. The second frequency introduced on Hyderabad-Rajahmundry route, commencing operations on May 25, will be operational on all days except Saturdays.

Passengers from destinations like Rajahmundry can now also travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet's domestic as well as international network via multiple onward connections from Hyderabad, the airline said.

Passengers can book flight tickets from spicejet.com, SpiceJet's mobile app and through online travel portals and agents.

"SpiceJet is on the path of a major fleet expansion which means new routes and destinations for our customers. We have introduced evening flights on key sectors which will operate in addition to the existing morning flights and help business travelers conveniently plan same day trips," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Sales & Revenue Officer - SpiceJet.

Schedules of new SpiceJet flights
 
Flt No.OriginDestinationDepartureArrivalDay of  OperationEffective DateFrequency
SG-1267HyderabadRajahmundry18:5520:051, 2, 3, 4, 5, 725-May-182nd Direct Flight
SG-1268RajahmundryHyderabad20:2521:251, 2, 3, 4, 5, 725-May-182nd Direct Flight
SG-3527ChennaiKozhikode15:3517:051, 3, 4, 5,6,  716-Jun-182nd Direct Flight
SG-3528KozhikodeChennai20:4022:201, 3, 4, 5,6, 716-Jun-182nd Direct Flight
SG-3525ChennaiHyderabad11:5513:25Daily16-Jun-183rd Direct Flight
SG-3526HyderabadChennai13:4515:10Daily16-Jun-183rd Direct Flight
SG-3530BengaluruKozhikode19:1520:201, 3, 4, 5, 6, 716-Jun-182nd Direct Flight
SG-3529KozhikodeBengaluru17:2018:251, 3, 4, 5, 6, 716-Jun-182nd Direct Flight
SG-3521ChennaiMangaluru08:0509:35Daily16-Jun-181st Direct Flight
SG-3522MangaluruChennai09:5511:25Daily16-Jun-181st Direct Flight


SpiceJet operates 412 average daily flights to 55 destinations, including 48 domestic and seven international ones.  

Meanwhile, rival GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,610 under its Low Fare Wednesday offer; Air India is offering flight tickets for Australia from Rs 51,000; Jet Airways is offering flight tickets from Rs 967 on new domestic routes; and AirAsia is offering both international and domestic flight tickets from Rs 999 under its 'Big Sale' offer.  Jet Airways has also announced direct, non-stop flights on Mumbai-Manchester route.

