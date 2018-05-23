SpiceJet Announces 10 New Domestic Flights, Routes. Details Here SpiceJet is set to introduce daily direct flights on the Chennai-Mangaluru-Chennai sector starting June 16, 2018.

Passengers can book flight tickets from SpiceJet's site, app and through online portals and agents.



Details on new domestic flights of SpiceJet

Starting June 16, the new SpiceJet flights announced on the Chennai-Hyderabad and Chennai-Mangaluru sectors will be operational daily, the airline said in a statement. The frequencies introduced on Chennai-Kozhikode and Bengaluru-Kozhikode routes will be operational on all days except Tuesdays. The second frequency introduced on Hyderabad-Rajahmundry route, commencing operations on May 25, will be operational on all days except Saturdays.



Passengers from destinations like Rajahmundry can now also travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet's domestic as well as international network via multiple onward connections from Hyderabad, the airline said.



Passengers can book flight tickets from spicejet.com, SpiceJet's mobile app and through online travel portals and agents.



"SpiceJet is on the path of a major fleet expansion which means new routes and destinations for our customers. We have introduced evening flights on key sectors which will operate in addition to the existing morning flights and help business travelers conveniently plan same day trips," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Sales & Revenue Officer - SpiceJet.



Schedules of new SpiceJet flights

Flt No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Day of Operation Effective Date Frequency SG-1267 Hyderabad Rajahmundry 18:55 20:05 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 25-May-18 2nd Direct Flight SG-1268 Rajahmundry Hyderabad 20:25 21:25 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 25-May-18 2nd Direct Flight SG-3527 Chennai Kozhikode 15:35 17:05 1, 3, 4, 5,6, 7 16-Jun-18 2nd Direct Flight SG-3528 Kozhikode Chennai 20:40 22:20 1, 3, 4, 5,6, 7 16-Jun-18 2nd Direct Flight SG-3525 Chennai Hyderabad 11:55 13:25 Daily 16-Jun-18 3rd Direct Flight SG-3526 Hyderabad Chennai 13:45 15:10 Daily 16-Jun-18 3rd Direct Flight SG-3530 Bengaluru Kozhikode 19:15 20:20 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 16-Jun-18 2nd Direct Flight SG-3529 Kozhikode Bengaluru 17:20 18:25 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 16-Jun-18 2nd Direct Flight SG-3521 Chennai Mangaluru 08:05 09:35 Daily 16-Jun-18 1st Direct Flight SG-3522 Mangaluru Chennai 09:55 11:25 Daily 16-Jun-18 1st Direct Flight



SpiceJet operates 412 average daily flights to 55 destinations, including 48 domestic and seven international ones.



