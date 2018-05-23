SpiceJet Announces 10 New Domestic Flights, Routes. Details Here

Details on new domestic flights of SpiceJet
Starting June 16, the new SpiceJet flights announced on the Chennai-Hyderabad and Chennai-Mangaluru sectors will be operational daily, the airline said in a statement. The frequencies introduced on Chennai-Kozhikode and Bengaluru-Kozhikode routes will be operational on all days except Tuesdays. The second frequency introduced on Hyderabad-Rajahmundry route, commencing operations on May 25, will be operational on all days except Saturdays.
Passengers from destinations like Rajahmundry can now also travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet's domestic as well as international network via multiple onward connections from Hyderabad, the airline said.
Passengers can book flight tickets from spicejet.com, SpiceJet's mobile app and through online travel portals and agents.
"SpiceJet is on the path of a major fleet expansion which means new routes and destinations for our customers. We have introduced evening flights on key sectors which will operate in addition to the existing morning flights and help business travelers conveniently plan same day trips," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Sales & Revenue Officer - SpiceJet.
Schedules of new SpiceJet flights
|Flt No.
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure
|Arrival
|Day of Operation
|Effective Date
|Frequency
|SG-1267
|Hyderabad
|Rajahmundry
|18:55
|20:05
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7
|25-May-18
|2nd Direct Flight
|SG-1268
|Rajahmundry
|Hyderabad
|20:25
|21:25
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7
|25-May-18
|2nd Direct Flight
|SG-3527
|Chennai
|Kozhikode
|15:35
|17:05
|1, 3, 4, 5,6, 7
|16-Jun-18
|2nd Direct Flight
|SG-3528
|Kozhikode
|Chennai
|20:40
|22:20
|1, 3, 4, 5,6, 7
|16-Jun-18
|2nd Direct Flight
|SG-3525
|Chennai
|Hyderabad
|11:55
|13:25
|Daily
|16-Jun-18
|3rd Direct Flight
|SG-3526
|Hyderabad
|Chennai
|13:45
|15:10
|Daily
|16-Jun-18
|3rd Direct Flight
|SG-3530
|Bengaluru
|Kozhikode
|19:15
|20:20
|1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
|16-Jun-18
|2nd Direct Flight
|SG-3529
|Kozhikode
|Bengaluru
|17:20
|18:25
|1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
|16-Jun-18
|2nd Direct Flight
|SG-3521
|Chennai
|Mangaluru
|08:05
|09:35
|Daily
|16-Jun-18
|1st Direct Flight
|SG-3522
|Mangaluru
|Chennai
|09:55
|11:25
|Daily
|16-Jun-18
|1st Direct Flight
SpiceJet operates 412 average daily flights to 55 destinations, including 48 domestic and seven international ones.
Meanwhile, rival GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,610 under its Low Fare Wednesday offer; Air India is offering flight tickets for Australia from Rs 51,000; Jet Airways is offering flight tickets from Rs 967 on new domestic routes; and AirAsia is offering both international and domestic flight tickets from Rs 999 under its 'Big Sale' offer. Jet Airways has also announced direct, non-stop flights on Mumbai-Manchester route.