GoAir Low Fare Wednesday Offer On Flight Tickets: Fares From Rs 1,610

GoAir Low Fare Wednesday offer on flight tickets in detail
A flight ticket from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad under GoAir's offer will cost you Rs 2,114; a flight ticket from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad will cost you Rs 2,256. Other flight tickets that are on offer under Low fare Wednesday are Ahmedabad-Hyderabad (Rs 2,256), Bengaluru-Mumbai (Rs 2,307), Delhi-Hyderabad (Rs 2,398), Delhi-Jammu (Rs 3,214), Pune-Nagpur (Rs 3,268), and Jammu-Delhi (Rs 3,800).
|FROM
|TO
|Fare (All - Inclusive)
|Mumbai
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 1,610
|Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 2,114
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|₹ 2,256
|Bengaluru
|Mumbai
|₹ 2,307
|Delhi
|Hyderabad
|₹ 2,398
|Delhi
|Jammu
|₹ 3,214
|Pune
|Nagpur
|₹ 3,268
|Jammu
|Delhi
|₹ 3,800
Terms and conditions of GoAir Low Fare Wednesday offer on flight tickets
Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies.
GoAir fares under the offer are valid across selective fare types.
GoAir is offering limited seats only.
Group discount is not applicable on GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer.
GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.
Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability are applicable as per the 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in.
Low Fare Wednesday offer is not applicable for infant booking.
CommentsSeparately, GoAir is offering value back worth more than Rs. 4,000 from Kotak Mahindra Bank, Guess watches and John Jacobs. Besides, rival Vistara is also offering Rs. 550 off on purchases from Shoppers Stop and The Beer Cafe and Rs. 75 as cashback on Zomato.
AirAsia India is running a 'Big Sale' on domestic and international flight tickets; Air India is offering flight tickets for Australia from Rs 51,000; and Jet Airways is offering fares starting from Rs 967 on new routes announced under UDAN scheme.