GoAir Low Fare Wednesday Offer On Flight Tickets: Fares From Rs 1,610

GoAir's fares on flight tickets under Low Fare Wednesday offer are valid till June 24.



FROM TO Fare (All - Inclusive) Mumbai Ahmedabad ₹ 1,610 Hyderabad Ahmedabad ₹ 2,114 Ahmedabad Hyderabad ₹ 2,256 Bengaluru Mumbai ₹ 2,307 Delhi Hyderabad ₹ 2,398 Delhi Jammu ₹ 3,214 Pune Nagpur ₹ 3,268 Jammu Delhi ₹ 3,800



GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,610 under its Low Fare Wednesday offer. The lowest fare of Rs 1,610 is on Mumbai to Ahmedabad route, according to GoAir's website, goair.in. "Fly Smart with GoAir to destinations with affordable flight tickets. Enjoy lowest airfare across India on domestic flights. There couldn't be a better way to fly with cheapest airfare in India. Rush in to treat yourself with these discounts on airlines tickets," said GoAir. GoAir's fares on flight tickets under Low Fare Wednesday offer are valid till June 24.A flight ticket from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad under GoAir's offer will cost you Rs 2,114; a flight ticket from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad will cost you Rs 2,256. Other flight tickets that are on offer under Low fare Wednesday are Ahmedabad-Hyderabad (Rs 2,256), Bengaluru-Mumbai (Rs 2,307), Delhi-Hyderabad (Rs 2,398), Delhi-Jammu (Rs 3,214), Pune-Nagpur (Rs 3,268), and Jammu-Delhi (Rs 3,800).Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies.GoAir fares under the offer are valid across selective fare types.GoAir is offering limited seats only.Group discount is not applicable on GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offer.GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability are applicable as per the 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.in.Low Fare Wednesday offer is not applicable for infant booking. Separately, GoAir is offering value back worth more than Rs. 4,000 from Kotak Mahindra Bank, Guess watches and John Jacobs. Besides, rival Vistara is also offering Rs. 550 off on purchases from Shoppers Stop and The Beer Cafe and Rs. 75 as cashback on Zomato. AirAsia India is running a 'Big Sale' on domestic and international flight tickets; Air India is offering flight tickets for Australia from Rs 51,000; and Jet Airways is offering fares starting from Rs 967 on new routes announced under UDAN scheme. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter