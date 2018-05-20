IRCTC Tourism Offers Five Day Trip To Ooty This Summer Vacation For Rs 8,000 Onwards

There is a mountain train journey that commences from Kallar, near Mettupalayam to Ooty

IRCTC Tourism offers a five-day long trip to Ooty from Chennai starting at Rs 6,400. Ooty is known as the queen of hill stations and the capital of Nilgiris district. Nilgiris means blue mountains. It is a land of picturesque picnic spots situated at an altitude of 2,240 meters above sea level. Besides this, an added attraction is the mountain train journey which commences from Kallar, near Mettupalayam to Ooty. The train journey draws scores of tourists every year. The temperature is quite low as it stays at a mean of 15-20 degree Celsius around the year, while it sometimes drops to lowest of zero degree Celsius during winter.The package name is Ooty-Madumalai package. The train will leave every Thursday from Chennai Central railway station at 9.05 pm.The standard twin sharing costs the passengers Rs 10,250 in the standard category, while triple sharing costs Rs 8,050. However, in the comfort category, the twin sharing costs the tourists Rs 11,570 while the triple sharing costs Rs 9,370 per head. The IRCTC Tourism's Ooty-Madumalai package entails a return train journey in sleeper class, accommodation in Hotel Grange/ Ponmari Residency/ Vinayaga or a similar hotel, sightseeing, transfers, travel insurance, toll, parking and all applicable taxes. The IRCTC Tourism clarifies that jeep safari/elephant safari has to be booked by the client.Departure from Chennai Central Railway Station by train number 12,671 Nilgiri ExpressThe tourists will arrive at Coimbatore at 5 am, and will be taken to Ooty by road. The tourists will proceed to Doddabetta peak and Tea museum, later proceed back to Ooty town. They will then visit Ooty lake and Botanical gardens.The tourists will visit the places where film shoots have taken place such as Pykara falls. they will be taken to Madumalai wildlife santuary.The tourists will transfer to Coonoor by Road. They will also visit Sims Park and Dolphins Nose.The tourists will arrive at Chennai Central at 5.05 am.