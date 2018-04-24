SBI Term Or Fixed Deposits: Loan Facility, Premature Withdrawal, Interest Rate

(Also Read: Want To Open PPF Account In SBI? This Is What You Must Know)
If you want to open a fixed deposit account with SBI, here are the key things you should know:
Payment of Interest on SBI's fixed deposit (FD) accounts
The payment of interest is on monthly/ quarterly/ calendar quarter basis as per the requirement.
Payment of monthly interest will be at a discounted rate. Interest will be paid at the contracted rate irrespective of change in the rates thereafter. Senior citizens get 0.25 per cent extra interest rate for amount above Rs 10,000, said SBI.
Premature Withdrawal with effect from 01.04.2017 on SBI's FD accounts
Premature withdrawal against SBI's FD accounts is available. For retail term or fixed deposits up to Rs 5 lakh, the penalty for premature withdrawal will be 0.50 per cent (all tenors). For retail term or fixed deposits above Rs 5 lakh but below Rs 1 crore, the applicable penalty will be 1 per cent (all tenors).
The interest shall be 0.50 per cent or 1 per cent below the rate applicable at the time of deposits for the period the deposit remained with SBI or 0.50 per cent or 1 per cent below the contracted rate, whichever is lower.
However, no interest will be paid on fixed deposits which remain for a period of less than seven days.
Interest rate on SBI's fixed deposit (FD) accounts
SBI fixed deposit accounts can be maintained with a minimum balance of Rs 1,000. There is no maximum cap on the amount that can be invested in fixed deposit accounts of SBI.
(All figures in % per annum)
|Tenors
|Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.75
5.75
6.25
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.25
6.75
6.75
|180 days to 210 days
6.35
6.35
6.85
6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
|2 years to less than 3 years
6.5
6.6
7
7.1
|3 years to less than 5 years
6.5
6.7
7
7.2
|5 years and up to 10 years
6.5
6.75
7
7.25
Loan facility on SBI's fixed deposit (FD) accounts
Loans/ overdrafts up to 90 per cent of the principal deposit are available on SBI FD deposits.
Terms and conditions of fixed deposit (FD) accounts
Interest can be paid on monthly intervals on a discounted rate.
Interest can also be paid at calendar quarter basis.
Comments
TDS at prevalent income tax rate is deducted if Form 15G/15H is not submitted.
Auto renewal is exercised if maturity instructions are not given.