Tax-Saving FDs: SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs HDFC Bank Vs Axis Bank

The interest income earned on income-tax saving FDs is taxable as per an investor's tax bracket. Interest on income tax-saving deposits is payable on a monthly/quarterly basis. The interest amount earned can be reinvested, if the investor wants to do so. However, in case of joint deposit, the tax benefit under Section 80C will be available only to the first holder of the deposit.
Here are the interest rates offered on tax-saving FDs by SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank:
Tax-saving fixed deposits interest rates of State Bank of India (SBI)
State Bank of India's tax-saving scheme requires an investor to deposit a minimum amount Rs. 1,000 or multiples thereof. The maximum deposit should not exceed Rs. 1,50,000 in a year, SBI said on its website, sbi.co.in. The minimum tenor is five years and the maximum is 10 years for the fixed deposit account. The following are the interest rates on deposits below Rs. 1 crore:
|Tenors
|Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|5 years and up to 10 years
6.5
6.75
7
7.25
Tax-saving fixed deposits interest rates of ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank, the largest private sector lender, said that it may allow premature withdrawal of the following fixed deposits in exceptional circumstances: in the event of any direction from any statutory and/or regulatory authority or deceased claim settlement cases. Here are the interest rates on tax-saving fixed deposits of ICICI Bank on deposits between Rs. 1 crore to less than Rs. 5 crore, according to its website, icicibank.com:
Single Deposit
|Rates of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f April 17, 2018
|Tenure Period
|₹ 1 crore to less than ₹ 5 crore
|5 years 1 day to 7 years
|6.60
|7 years 1 day to 10 years
|6.60
Tax-saving fixed deposits interest rates of HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank revised interest rates on fixed deposits without a premature withdrawal facility with effect from April 20, 2018, said the bank on its website, hdfcbank.com. The following are the interest rates on non-withdrawable domestic term or fixed deposits for amounts equal & more than Rs. 5 crore:
|Period
|Rs 5 crore-Rs 10 crore
|5 year 1 day to 10 years
|6.85%
Tax-saving fixed deposits interest rates of Axis Bank
A tax-saving fixed deposit account with Axis Bankworth less than Rs 1 crore provides the following interest rates:
|Period
|General
|Senior citizen
|5 years to 10 years
|6.90%
|7.40%
You can also avail nomination facilities under income tax-saving fixed deposits.