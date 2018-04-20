What Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Offer As FD Interest Rates

(Also Read: Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Of These Banks Are As High As 8.75%)
Here are the interest rates on fixed deposits offered by Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank:
Fixed deposit interest rates of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
For fixed deposits less than Rs 1 crore interest rates, according to the bank's official website, utkarsh.bank, are as follows:
|Sr.No.
|TENURES
|INTEREST RATES (% P.A.) - W.E.F March 14, 2018
|General Customers
|Senior Citizens
|1
|7 Days to 15 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|2
|16 Days to 28 Days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|3
|29 Days to 45 Days
|4.00%
|4.50%
|4
|46 Days to 90 Days
|4.50%
|5.00%
|5
|91 Days to 120 Days
|5.00%
|5.50%
|6
|121 Days to 179 Days
|5.50%
|6.00%
|7
|180 Days to 210 Days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|8
|211 Days to 270 Days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|9
|271 Days to less than 1 Year
|7.50%
|8.00%
|10
|1 Year to 455 Days
|8.25%
|8.75%
|11
|456 Days to less than 2 years
|8.50%
|9.00%
|12
|2 Years to less than 3 Years
|7.85%
|8.35%
|13
|3 Years to less than 5 Years
|7.00%
|7.50%
|14
|5 Years
|8.00%
|8.50%
|15
|More than 5 Years to 10 Years
|7.00%
|7.50%
Fixed deposit interest rates of SBI
Interest rates for retail domestic term fixed deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to SBI's website, sbi.co.in:
(All figures in % per annum)
|Tenors
|Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.75
5.75
6.25
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.25
6.75
6.75
|180 days to 210 days
6.35
6.35
6.85
6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
|2 years to less than 3 years
6.5
6.6
7
7.1
|3 years to less than 5 years
6.5
6.7
7
7.2
|5 years and up to 10 years
6.5
6.75
7
7.25
Fixed deposit interest rates of ICICI Bank
Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (less than Rs 1 crore), according to the bank's website, icicibank.com
Tenure Period
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
|General
|Senior Citizen*
|7 days to 14 days
|4
|4.5
|15 days to 29 days
|4.25
|4.75
|30 days to 45 days
|5.5
|6
|46 days to 60 days
|5.75
|6.25
|61 days to 90 days
|6
|6.5
|91 days to 120 days
|6
|6.5
|121 days to 184 days
|6
|6.5
|185 days to 289 days
|6.25
|6.75
|290 days to less than 1 year
|6.5
|7
|1 year to 389 days
|6.6
|7.1
|390 days to 2 years
|6.75
|7.25
|2 years 1 day upto 5 years
|6.5
|7
|5 years 1 day upto 10 years
|6.5
|7
|5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)
|6.5
|7
Fixed deposit interest rates of HDFC Bank
Domestic / NRO / NRE term or fixed deposits, according to HDFC Bank's website, hdfcbak.com:
|Period
|< 1 Crore
|Interest Rate
|**Senior Citizen Rates
|(per annum)
|(per annum)
|7 - 14 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|15 - 29 days
|4.25%
|4.75%
|30 - 45 days
|5.50%
|6.00%
|46 - 60 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|61 - 90 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|91 days - 6 months
|5.75%
|6.25%
|6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|6 mnths 4 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 mnths 4 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 months 16 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|9 months 17 days < 1 Year
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 Year
|6.75%
|7.25%
|1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|1 year 4 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 Year 16 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 year 17 days - 2 Years
|6.25%
|6.75%
|2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|2 Years 16 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|2 years 17 days - 3 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|3 years 1day - 5 years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
These are the interest rates on fixed deposits with premature withdrawal facilities. Interest rates on tax-saving fixed deposits are different.