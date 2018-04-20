What Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Offer As FD Interest Rates

Sr.No. TENURES INTEREST RATES (% P.A.) - W.E.F March 14, 2018

General Customers Senior Citizens

1 7 Days to 15 days 3.50% 4.00%

2 16 Days to 28 Days 3.50% 4.00%

3 29 Days to 45 Days 4.00% 4.50%

4 46 Days to 90 Days 4.50% 5.00%

5 91 Days to 120 Days 5.00% 5.50%

6 121 Days to 179 Days 5.50% 6.00%

7 180 Days to 210 Days 6.00% 6.50%

8 211 Days to 270 Days 7.00% 7.50%

9 271 Days to less than 1 Year 7.50% 8.00%

10 1 Year to 455 Days 8.25% 8.75%

11 456 Days to less than 2 years 8.50% 9.00%

12 2 Years to less than 3 Years 7.85% 8.35%

13 3 Years to less than 5 Years 7.00% 7.50%

14 5 Years 8.00% 8.50%