What Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Offer As FD Interest Rates

Interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) are fixed until a specific maturity date.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: April 20, 2018 16:16 IST
Fixed deposit interest rates: FDs are apt investors who are looking for a fixed income.

Fixed deposits (FD) provide interest rates that are usually higher than savings accounts. FDs offer good rates of return as their interest rates are fixed until a specific maturity date. Compared to other market-linked instruments like bonds and stocks, FDs offer security because their interest rates are not determined by volatile events. FDs are apt investors who are looking for a fixed income and want to stay away from market-linked risks. Largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), and the two biggest private sector lenders - ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank - offer attractive interest rates. On a  one-year fixed deposit of less than Rs 1 crore, SBI offers interest rate of 6.4 per cent, ICICI Bank 6.6 per cent, and HDFC Bank 6.75 per cent. However, small finance bank Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offers 8.25 per cent interest rate on a fixed deposit of less than Rs 1 crore for one year -  higher than all the three key lenders.

Here are the interest rates on fixed deposits offered by Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank:

Fixed deposit interest rates of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

For fixed deposits less than Rs 1 crore interest rates, according to the bank's official website, utkarsh.bank, are as follows:
 
Sr.No.TENURESINTEREST RATES (% P.A.) - W.E.F March 14, 2018
General CustomersSenior Citizens
17 Days to 15 days3.50%4.00%
216 Days to 28 Days3.50%4.00%
329 Days to 45 Days4.00%4.50%
446 Days to 90 Days4.50%5.00%
591 Days to 120 Days5.00%5.50%
6121 Days to 179 Days5.50%6.00%
7180 Days to 210 Days6.00%6.50%
8211 Days to 270 Days7.00%7.50%
9271 Days to less than 1 Year7.50%8.00%
101 Year to 455 Days8.25%8.75%
11456 Days to less than 2 years8.50%9.00%
122 Years to less than 3 Years7.85%8.35%
133 Years to less than 5 Years7.00%7.50%
145 Years8.00%8.50%
15More than 5 Years to 10 Years7.00%7.50%


Fixed deposit interest rates of SBI
Interest rates for retail domestic term fixed deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to SBI's website, sbi.co.in:

(All figures in % per annum)
 
TenorsExisting for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018
7 days to 45 days
5.75
5.75
6.25
6.25
46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.25
6.75
6.75
180 days to 210 days
6.35
6.35
6.85
6.85
211 days to less than 1 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
1 year to less than 2 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
2 years to less than 3 years
6.5
6.6
7
7.1
3 years to less than 5 years
6.5
6.7
7
7.2
5 years and up to 10 years
6.5
6.75
7
7.25

Fixed deposit interest rates of ICICI Bank
Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (less than Rs 1 crore), according to the bank's website, icicibank.com

Tenure Period
Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.256.75
290 days to less than 1 year6.57
1 year to 389 days6.67.1
390 days to 2 years6.757.25
2 years 1 day upto 5 years6.57
5 years 1 day upto 10 years6.57
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)6.57

Fixed deposit interest rates of HDFC Bank

Domestic / NRO / NRE term or fixed deposits, according to HDFC Bank's website, hdfcbak.com:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates 
(per annum)(per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.50%6.00%
46 - 60 days5.75%6.25%
61 - 90 days5.75%6.25%
91 days - 6 months5.75%6.25%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 16 days6.25%6.75%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.25%6.75%
1 Year6.75%7.25%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.75%7.25%
1 year 4 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.25%6.75%
1 Year 16 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years6.25%6.75%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days6.00%6.50%
2 Years 16 days6.00%6.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years6.00%6.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years6.00%6.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

These are the interest rates on fixed deposits with premature withdrawal facilities. Interest rates on tax-saving fixed deposits are different.

