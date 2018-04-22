Cash Shortage: SBI Tells Customers To Use PoS To Withdraw Upto 2,000 Rupees

The list of SBI's petrol pump PoS can be found here, while the other PoS locations of SBI can be searched here.
The recent cash crunch has recalled the citizens of the ghost of demonetization introduced on November 8, 2016 by PM Modi, outlawing Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes worth 86% of the total currency in circulation.
Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on April 17 had tweeted that the situation was temporary while the SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said that the situation is not prevalent everywhere but restricted only to a few states where agrarian economy is dominant, and cash crunch stemmed from the onset of procurement season.
Last week, an SBI research report had suggested that the cash crunch can be a superficial phenomenon.
The quarterly growth in Q4 FY18 shows that from the average growth of 4.4 per cent of 5 years from FY12- FY16, the growth has shot up to 8 per cent.
"This is despite the fact that economy had achieved remonetisation and digital modes have also gained traction in a big way. On a monthly basis, incremental pace in currency in circulation is three times higher in first quarter 2018, compared with first quarter of the five previous years (FY12-16). Hence there is indeed some unusual trends in 2018," the report said.